Luxury Residences Coming to Fashion Valley Mall in 2026





Construction is expected to begin immediately after JCPenney closes its Fashion Valley store in 2025.

SAN DIEGO Fashion Valley, one of San Diego County's most iconic outdoor shopping destinations, is set to undergo major changes after announcing the addition of more than 800 luxury residences to the center commercial. JCPenney Simon, owner of Fashion Valley, announced plans to transform the JCPenney site into nearly 850 luxury multi-family residences. Construction is expected to begin immediately after JCPenney closes its Fashion Valley store in 2025. The project is expected to be completed in 2026 and the luxury homes will be the first mall residences ever located inside the mall. The multi-million dollar investment will transform the mall into a luxury mixed-use center featuring residences just steps from luxury boutiques and high-end amenities. We are excited about this next phase of Fashion Valley as we continue to reinvest and add a walkable, livable lifestyle community closely tied to hand-picked luxury brands that can only be found 'here,' said Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon. This redevelopment marks a new era of sophistication and comfort of living in San Diego. » Fashion Valley has become synonymous with the world's most popular luxury brands. The mall has added Dior, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana to its list of stores, with more brands opening soon. The announcement of the Fashion Valley project marks the second major transformation to come to the region in less than a year. In July 2023, CBS 8 reported that Westfield Mission Valley had been sold for $290 million. The shopping center that has served Mission Valley for decades has been sold to Lowe's and Real Capital Solutions. The company announced plans to develop affordable housing and convert the properties into a walkable, mixed-use village including housing, retail and restaurants. WATCH RELATED: Westfield Mission Valley Sold for $290 Million, Developer Considers Adding Housing

