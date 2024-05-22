Firebirds 2024 First Nations outfit particularly important to Wallam





THE Queensland Firebirds 2024 First Nations dress designed by Valor Sport and featuring aspects of an original artwork by artist Leah Cummins, presents a personal connection to superstar Donnell Wallam.



Wallam, a proud Noongar woman, immediately noticed the inclusion of kangaroo tracks on The Dreams of our Future artwork created by Cummins, a Mayi-Kulan and Kalkadoon woman. I loved hearing the story behind the artwork, Wallam said. I love the pop of orange in our purple dress. Along with the kangaroo prints, the kangaroo is my family totem, so it was really special to see that because it was something I could really connect with too. I'm just really happy, really proud to wear this dress. Cummins' artwork, which was revealed Tuesday at the launch of NQ's Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan, depicts the organization's cultural journey, highlighting the importance of reflection and the efforts of those who have paved the way for building a culturally safe environment. We reflect on the mountains, the history of the challenges we've faced and the obstacles we've overcome, Cummins said, describing the meaning and symbolism of the artwork. From water comes growth and continuous progress. Our footsteps always move forward, never backward. Guided by our values, we chart the path forward, standing firmly on the shoulders of the giants who came before us. Older generations guide us and help us see the stars that are our dreams for our future. Surrounded by community connections and support, we focus on creating a culturally safe environment, regardless of our backgrounds and identities, because our people are at the heart of who we are. The Firebirds will wear the dress at two Suncorp Super Netball First Nations matches this season, including this Saturday's derby match against the Sunshine Coast Lightning. In the coming days, Valor Sport will release a replica polo shirt in the Firebirds merchandise store so fans can purchase and proudly wear the model alongside the players. The second week of the First Nations round will take place in Round 13, when the Firebirds host the Lightning at Nissan Arena on July 6 at 7 p.m. As in 2023, this year the First Nations dresses will be auctioned online, giving the public the chance to own a dress worn by a player and raising funds for NQ's Diamond Spirit program – which uses netball as a vehicle to engage, empower and educate Aboriginal and Torres people. Strait Island children in remote and regional Queensland communities. Since 2017, 2,500 participants from remote communities have accessed netball clinics and cross-community carnivals through Diamond Spirit, while 500 students have signed up to Educate Hubs, which provide opportunities to improve physical and cultural. For more information on Diamond Spirit, click here. To learn more about the Firebirds First Nations Dress Auction, click here.

