Taylor Swift's Entire Dress Comes Off Following 'Eras ​​Tour' Wardrobe Malfunction – NBC Connecticut





Originally published on E! Online Who's afraid of a little wardrobe malfunction? Certainly not Taylor Swiftwho effortlessly handled a technical problem that required her to remove her dress during the acoustic section of her May 19 “Tour of the eras” show in Stockholm, Sweden. After noticing that part of the sound device attached to her outfit had “come undone,” the “Fortnight” singer told the crowd in a message video posted on TikTok on May 20, “Talk among yourselves.” Following instructions, Swift sat down on her piano bench and undid her entire ombré blue wrap dress to attempt to make adjustments herself, revealing her bedazzled black and gold ensemble underneath, which she wore during the former “Department of Tortured Poets” era of the show. When that didn't work either, one of his team members arrived on stage to help him. Naturally, fans at the Stockholm concert were surprised by the unexpected removal of their dress, with one audience member heard asking in the clip: “Oh, is she changing?” Others praised Swift for being “Ms. Perfectly Fine” throughout this ordeal, with one TikTok user commenting: “Even when malfunctioning, she's adorable.” Of course, this wasn't the first mishap Swift had to deal with since starting her tour over a year ago. Last February, the 34-year-old man almost I fell on one of the versions of the set during a stopover in Tokyo. “I almost fell out of the Folklore booth,” Swift said after finishing her class. February 9 performance from “The 1.” “But I didn’t and that’s the lesson.” Joking that “her life flashed before my eyes,” the Grammy winner jokingly added, “No, I'm fine. Everything's fine, everything's fine.” What can’t Travis Kelce do? When he's not winning a Super Bowl championship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is busy organizing the second annual Kelce Jam music festival.

