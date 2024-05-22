Fashion
Shop Theory's linen collection for men and women this summer
The countdown to summer is… well… almost over. As brighter days loom on the horizon, we think about beach bags, the lightest clothes to throw on, and sunscreen.
Like Post Wanted, we're highlighting a particularly versatile brand for this time of year. Revered for its refined basics and well-crafted pieces available at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, contemporary clothing brand Theory has the must-have factor that continues to turn heads.
Most recently, its latest linen collection for men and women is what we're looking for ahead of our summer adventures and other things on the calendar this year.
Best linen dresses
You'll find an assortment of must-see pieces from Theory, all of which the Post Wanted team watched at the office for most of the workday.
Before you shop below, it's impressive to note that all of Theory's linen pieces are made with premium French linen fibers and sustainably woven in Italy. Although they are higher than some evergreen pieces hanging in your closet, they are known for being breathable and designed for all-day comfort.
While we encourage you to shop for both men and women, the men's linen store is especially Father's Day-friendly this year (hint, hint).
Best Linen Styles for Men
Theory Brenan Cotton and Linen Polo Shirt
What could be more classic than the Theory Brenan cotton and linen polo shirt? Lightweight and breathable for summer, it's available in a range of neutral and pastel tones to dress up a weekend date night or elevate a vacation outfit.
Theory Curtis Good Linen Drawstring Trousers
For semi-formal and formal events, look no further than the Theory Curtis Good Linen Drawstring Pants. Dubbed “the most stylish linen pants you'll ever wear,” according to the brand, their stretchy feel makes them airy for moving around in all day.
Theory Clinton – Good Linen Blazer
Pairing well with the Theory Curtis Good Linen Drawstring Pants, the Clinton Good Linen Blazer is another feel-good option that offers a clean look. Its two-button semi-constructed silhouette is both refined and elegant for any type of outfit.
Theory Irving Casual Linen Shirt
A closet staple, the Theory Irving Casual Linen Shirt is one of our favorite styles on this list. Whether worn with jeans or chinos, the elevated top with a pointed collar and adjustable cuffs is exactly what we approve of.
Theory cotton and linen Sarior T-shirt
Simple and timeless, the Theory cotton and linen Sarior T-shirt puts some other drab tees to shame. Lightweight yet refined, it's an option you'll use again and again for its versatility and comfort.
Best Linen Styles for Women
Theory high-rise Good linen wide-leg pants
Wide pants, we love you. The Theory High-Rise Linen Wide Leg Pants are one of our favorite styles that don't compromise on comfort and the coveted, shape-defining silhouette. Even if the pants fall down, they hold up well.
Theory Good V-Neck Linen Voluminous Dress
A new work dress, perhaps? The Theory Good linen V-neck volume dress is perfect for any type of occasion. Light as a feather but perfectly structured, it's an option we want to pair with our most comfortable heels.
Theory woven linen sleeveless polo shirt
Preppy fashion isn't going anywhere. Theory's Basket Weave Linen Sleeveless Polo Shirt is a hallmark of the aesthetic, with a slightly cropped look that pairs well with the brand's Basket Weave Linen Midi Circle Skirt.
Theory – Good Linen Trapeze Flight Jacket
Prepared to perfection, the Theory A-Line Good Linen Flight Jacket is a unique offering that will stand out among the crowd. With a lightweight utility fit, this is a weather transition piece of outerwear worth the investment.
Theory Good linen military dress with belt
Shop the Theory Good Linen Belted Military Dress, the more formal version of your favorite exercise dress. Perfect for running errands or dressing up, it's a minimalist-inspired staple that has endless style power.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
