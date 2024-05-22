Fashion
The Fashion department is leaving, but Comets Closet will stay. – The telescope
SAN MARCOS – The fashion program is on its way out, but they plan to leave their legacy behind.
After an administrative decision, Palomar's Fashion department is moving to the Rancho Bernardo campus. However, they decided to keep their free clothing bank, Comet's Closet, in San Marcos. The department will officially move to the new campus on June 13 and is expected to be ready for the start of summer classes on June 24.
The fashion program currently takes place in the FD building, a small, outdated structure located on the San Marcos campus. Today, they have the opportunity to move to larger and more modern premises.
Fashion merchandising and design consultant Rita Campo Griggs, who has worked at Palomar for more than 20 years, said the department is excited about the move to the new campus.
We're for it, it's brand new…they're actually tearing down a wall so we can have everything in one room, Griggs said.
Other design programs, such as interior design and architecture, are already in place at Rancho Bernardo. Griggs raises the possibility of creating a design center with the other programs.
Even if the fashion department leaves, they will keep Comet's Closet in San Marcos. Griggs plans to turn the clothing bank over to the Associated Student Government (ASG).
A change of store location from the FD building to the student union may also be more beneficial for students. I think students would have an easier time finding it, Griggs said, referring to Comet's Closet.
The fashion department created Comet's Closet to provide free professional and casual clothing to students in need. I came to the department and asked them: what do you think if we do this? Griggs said.
The first set of clothing came from a course taught in the fashion program, Fashion Analysis (FASH 105). During a lesson on “How to Clean Out Your Closet,” students were asked to bring their unwanted clothes to class. These collected items were then donated to Comet's Closet.
We launched it and it was a great success,” Griggs said.
Anyone can donate to Comet's Closet and anyone can make purchases. Many Palomar faculty and students regularly donate to Comet's Closet.
We have a lot of students that come here that have special needs, like ASG when they go to Sacramento and need more professional clothing,” Griggs said. Comet's Closet is also a resource for formerly incarcerated students, providing them with clothing for important events like graduation.
The fashion program hopes to grow its brand. Griggs mentioned the opening of a new Comet's Closet on the Rancho Bernardo campus for students.
After wrapping up the annual MODA (meaning “fashion” in Italian) fashion show on May 10, the fashion program immediately began preparing for its move to the new location.
Even though the fashion program is leaving, Griggs plans to stay involved with Comet's Closet and oversee the store from Rancho Bernardo.
We're here whenever you need us, Griggs said.
