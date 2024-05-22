Fashion
1 A text made me abandon my friend in a wedding dress store
In a recent article on Reddit shared on r/AmILheAsshole (AITA), Redditor Necessary-Wall-6446 explained that she was recently asked to go wedding dress shopping with her friends, Gaby and Shelly.
Although the three of us were close, I always knew Gaby and Shelly were the closest, she shared. They have a very sweet friendship.
Shelly, who is engaged, invited the poster and Gaby to accompany her in her search for the perfect wedding dress. However Gaby was busy on the day of the big store, so it was just the poster in the store with Shelly.
So Shelly asked me to take photos and videos on her phone to send to her mother and Gaby. OP wrote.
I was preparing the camera when a message arrived from Gaby.
The text raised some questions
Even if the poster didn't want to read the text, the notification revealed that Shelly and Gaby had talked about the post's authors' Instagram photo earlier in the day.
They both made fun of me because of the face I made and my choice of outfit. It didn't seem very good-natured, the submission is read.
Then, she deepens the discussion, going so far as to look up his name in their conversation.
I found several photos that me, my boyfriend, or my mother posted of myself, completely ripping them to shreds. Ranging from selfies to posed photos to some baby photos, the editor wrote.
She added: “They would also make fun of me in general regarding the way I spoke, wore my hair and ate. As far as I know, this was at least a year ago.
The poster is out of the store
Describing the texts as juvenile, the Redditor added that they took her back to the difficult days of being bullied as a teenager.
In tears, she put the phone in Shelly's purse and took it to an employee, telling him to tell Shelly I had to go.
After that, she went home and cried for a long time.
A confused Shelly, who did not know that her friend had seen the texts, asked the poster where she had gone. Shelly was upset and hurt that her friend had disappeared without telling her what was happening, and when she found out why, she was angry that the poster had snooped through her phone.
I said [to Shelly] I didn't want to make a scene but I also knew I couldn't pretend to be happy for her. the poster relayed.
OP is now questioning her choices
Shelly told me that the texts were all very funny and that she clearly likes me because I'm going to be her maid of honor. Reddit user commented.
Later, Gaby called me to tell me that I had invaded Shelly's privacy and hurt her by going out.
Although her boyfriend and mother agree that she did the right thing, the poster isn't sure she'll stick to her actions.
But obviously they are [the boyfriend and mum] a little biased. I just want some unbiased looks: was I an asshole for skimming through the texts and then leaving? she asked the AITA community.
People had…opinions
The post office was officially voted not the A-hole, meaning the majority of people who saw it didn't think the poster was wrong.
If I were in your place, I think I would give up my participation in the wedding, a the commentator said.
It's a thing of [jokily] Make fun of someone once, but it seems like they've done this to you many times. And it doesn't seem to be light.
Going through your phone might have crossed the line, but that line is much less important than two supposed friends who spend months making fun of you behind your back, another Redditor wrote.
