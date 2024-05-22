Gen Phoenix unveils the aviation industry's first fully recyclable aircraft protective cover, made from an innovative new circular material

The revolutionary 'circular clothing cover' is a closed-loop solution that helps airlines achieve their net zero emissions targets

PETERBOROUGH, England, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gen Phoenix, a multi-award-winning leader in sustainable materials innovation, in partnership with Sabeti Wain Aerospace and Doy Design, is proud to announce the launch of the industry's first fully recyclable material. 'aviation industry. airplane dress blanket. The Circular Dress Cover is a revolutionary closed-loop solution that allows airlines to recycle 100% of their end-of-life seat covers into new seat cover material without compromising on quality, durability or certification requirements .







This one-of-a-kind, fully circular cover is covered in Helios, a brand new material innovation developed by Gen Phoenix; made from recycled end-of-life waste in a closed-loop process, which can continue to be recycled again and again. The circular cover marks a paradigm shift in aircraft seat durability. Today's seat covers are traditionally made from a mix of materials that are non-recyclable, difficult to separate, and end up in landfills or incinerated after their typical lifespan. In contrast, Gen Phoenix's patent-pending technology allows old airline seat covers to be fully recycled, in their entirety, and reused at the end of their life through the company's innovative process.

“Airlines are under immense pressure to reduce waste and achieve aggressive net zero emissions targets,” says Nico den Ouden, technical director and general manager of seats at Gen Phoenix. “Helios, our latest hardware innovation, offers a revolutionary new circular solution for airlines looking to eliminate a significant waste stream and reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft interiors. It’s a win for sustainability and a win for airlines.

First life cycle analysis shows that the circular cover reduces the carbon footprint by approximately 30% compared to traditional cover manufacturing. For a typical airline with 180 planes, this could avoid more than 3 tons of waste going to landfill per year.

Created with 100% components designed for recycling, the circular cover meets all performance specifications for aircraft seats, including 12-second vertical burn certification. A new bio-based coating provides a premium soft touch for a luxury passenger experience, while maintaining all the required durability. Through a take-back program, Gen Phoenix will collect and recycle its customers' garment covers at the end of their useful life, breaking them down and rebuilding them without compromising performance or passenger experience.

“We worked with Gen Phoenix to develop a laminated system that could be fully recycled, using an alternative to traditional foam stacking. Gen Phoenix had successfully proven the process of recycling these dress covers, and this was one of the team's major technical breakthroughs,” says Nick Wain, director of Sabeti Wain Aerospace.

Gen Phoenix, Sabeti Wain Aerospace and Doy Design will launch the Circular Dress Cover at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in May 2024, with widespread commercial availability planned for early 2025. The Circular Dress Cover will be featured on the ultra-thin model and at low carbon content. seat concept designed by Gary Doy of Doy Design, which has been adapted in collaboration with Impressions Technologies, to demonstrate the possibilities of recycling the entire seat frame and structure at the end of its life. This was achieved by manufacturing the seat backs from recycled aluminum and using new pressing technology (Hot Form Quench) from Impression Technologies. This allows high-strength, deep-drawn parts to be used in a unibody construction, reducing the number and weight of parts.

“The ultra-thin low-carbon demonstration seat is an exercise in making design decisions that prioritize circularity and reduce the carbon embedded in the materials used,” says Gary Doy of Doy Design. “One of the most difficult areas of an airplane seat to recycle is the cushion and cover system. To solve this problem, we needed to re-evaluate the construction of the system and design a product with recycling in mind. We worked closely with SabetiWain Aerospace. develop a cushion system that can be easily dismantled at the end of its life while offering a durable product.

The Aircraft Interior Recycling Association (AIRA) used its AIRA Q system for all seat materials. They calculated the embedded carbon and identified the material of each individual part to facilitate its end-of-life recycling.

“One of the successes of this project has been the collaboration of very different companies who have a real passion for making a difference. The headquarters is only a catalyst to attract attention, the real victory is to bring people to work together to generate innovative solutions and promote a more sustainable approach,” says Nico den Ouden.

About General Phoenix

Gen Phoenix delivers a new generation of materials for the next era of sustainability. Through a revolutionary circular process that has earned the brand recognition as one of the Fast business's Most innovative companies in 2024, Edison Prize And “The best of CES”, Gen Phoenix rescues leather scraps destined for landfill and regenerates them into a premium recycled leather material coveted by the world's most iconic brands for its beauty and durability. Since 2007, Gen Phoenix has diverted thousands of tons of materials from landfills. Adaptable to a wide variety of raw materials, Gen Phoenix's patented technology platform will make materials circularity possible on an epic scale. For more information, please visit http://www.genphoenix.com.

About Doy Design

Doy Design has a clear vision; develop revolutionary and sustainable products and solutions that make a tangible difference to people's lives, responding to the challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world. We aim to achieve this through innovative design, artistry and collaboration with our clients, industry specialists and trusted business partners. Doy Design has an affinity for using cutting-edge technologies and sustainable materials, collaborating with specialists within a multi-disciplinary team, to ensure each project reaches its full potential. Based in Coventry, England, Doy Design has over 30 years of extensive experience in the automotive and aviation industries, from OEM production projects to specialty vehicles and aftermarket modification. More information can be found at https://www.doydesign.com/.

About Sabeti Wain Aerospace

Sabeti Wain Aerospace began as a small clothing manufacturer in Iran, a country born of revolution and riven by religious differences. Forced to leave their country and roots, the company took the first step on a journey that would ultimately lead them to reunite with family in the United Kingdom. Here they were able to restart their business and, after years of hard work and determination, managed to make it the success it is today. Today, Sabeti Wain is not only the world's leading designer and manufacturer of aircraft seat covers, with production facilities in the UK, Dubai and America, but it also represents the highest quality benchmark. higher – effectively the standard that other manufacturers seek to emulate and by which they are judged. For more information, please visit https://www.sabetiwainaerospace.com/.

About printing technologies

Headquartered in Coventry, UK, Impression Technologies is a global leader in lightweighting solutions for the automotive, aerospace, mass transit and consumer products industries through the application of its technology Hot Form Quench (HFQ) for hot forming of aluminum. We provide a complete aluminum lightweighting solution for any industrial sector, from feasibility studies to design, prototyping and production. With our unique blend of engineering expertise, metallurgical knowledge, advanced hot forming techniques and simulation capabilities, the HFQ technology platform is positioned to become the global benchmark for lighter weight aluminum structures, stronger and more profitable. Additional details can be found here.

