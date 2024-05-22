Was Cate Blanchett's Cannes Dress a Pro-Palestinian Protest or an Optical Illusion? | Cate Blanchett

For some, the message that Cate Blanchett carried on Monday on the Cannes red carpet rang loud and clear. At first, her fitted, off-the-shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier dress, designed by Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann, looked like a simple black dress. But when Blanchett moved, the cameras captured the back of the dress, which appeared white. When she lifted her hem, they also captured her green inner lining. On the red carpet, Blanchett seemed like a walking tribute to the Palestinian flag.

This wouldn't be out of character for the Australian actor. Last November, amid a wave of silencing of Hollywood figures who had spoken out against the atrocities of Israel's war on Gaza, Blanchett called for a ceasefire and support for refugees in the European Parliament.

I am neither from Israel nor from Palestine. I am not a politician. I'm not even an expert, she said. But I am a witness, and having witnessed the human cost of war, violence and persecution while visiting refugees around the world, I cannot look away.

Blanchett was also one of the first Hollywood actors to sign Artists4Ceasefire's open letter to Joe Biden calling for an end to the war.

So, many took this dress because Blanchett was once again showing solidarity. When I grow up, I want to be Cate Blanchett and have the subtlety to think that the carpet is already red, so I can just wear a black and white dress with green lining to make that strong point, Dr Zahira Jaser, Associate Professor . at the University of Sussex Business School who is of Palestinian origin, wrote on X. CATE BLANCHETT YOU ARE THE MOST REAL, echoes a pop culture fan account.

Not so fast, others said.

Although the back of Blanchett's dress appeared white in many photos, others showed a soft pink hue, a color not found on the Palestinian flag. Meanwhile, Blanchett, ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency since 2016, has not made a public statement about her Cannes dress (she has). talk about her jewelry with Womens Wear Daily). She neither stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who speak on social issues, nor Ackermann although on the occasion of International Women's Day, the creator made a long post on Instagram on intersectional feminism which included an appeal to the women of Gaza.

Was this a secret declaration of support for Palestinian liberation or an optical illusion?

Blanchett styled the dress for the Cannes premiere very differently than her original version. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Blanchett styled the dress very differently for the Cannes premiere of Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice than she did for her original iteration for Jean Paul Gaultier's couture offering. The garment doesn't look like it did initially when it walked the runway, said Freya Drohan, a New York-based fashion writer. The previously all-black dress is now two-tone, resembling more than a moment the Palestinian flag.

Blanchett is also a proponent of repurposing fashion and rewearing couture pieces, a practice she has said should be completely banal. For Drohan, that means she and her team are putting more thought into what she wears and why. For me, it's really the intentionality of lifting the dress to draw even more attention to the green lining that is most revealing.

The potentially hidden meaning of the dresses reminded Wafa Ghnaim, a Palestinian American clothing historian and researcher, of a tradition born from the first Intifada, which began in 1987.

After Palestinians protested the Israeli government through sustained actions and civil disobedience, Israeli officials banned their flag, arresting anyone wearing it. To get around the ban, women embroidered its colors on their dresses, in order to reclaim their identity. (This law was repealed after the Oslo Accords in 1993, although Benjamin Netanyahu's government again banned the use of the flag in public spaces last year.)

Blanchett's dress is reminiscent of this approach taken by Palestinian women during the first Intifada, Ghnaim said. Palestinian women used their bodies to express their history, and this dress reminds me of that.

Even in the way Blanchett holds the train, with a simple pinch of her finger, she gets her message across, she continued.

Suzy Tamimi, a Palestinian-American fashion designer based in Brooklyn, saw Blanchett's dress as a clever and clear symbol of solidarity.

Blanchett's perhaps statement dress came to the carpet at a time when some fans are rethinking their relationship to celebrity culture. Many commentators and fashion enthusiasts were furious at the glaring lack of mention of Gaza at the Met Gala earlier this month: although stars such as Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay wore Artists4Ceasefire pins to the Oscars, it didn't There were no red pins visible. at the Met Gala, even though some attendees had signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter. (Golden Age actor Morgan Spector wore a suit with poppy applications, referring to a symbol of Palestine.)

In response, some Instagram users organized to block celebrities who attended the event to lower their status and purchasing power on the app, in what is known as a digital guillotine.

Many celebrities attend the Met as guests of major fashion houses, which may prohibit them from making public statements while representing the brand, Drohan said. I think it's acceptable for the public to expect you to wear the pin and show your support at these very visible times, if you signed the letter.

Representatives for Blanchett, Stewart, Ackermann and Jean Paul Gaultier did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week in Cannes, a survivor of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 wore a yellow dress showing the faces of the hostages and a scarf that read “Bring them home” on the red carpet. There was virtually no other form of political protest, apparently intentional. THE the president of the festival, Iris Knobloch, says Variety that the organizers were very careful not to choose films or festival winners where we knew there might be an issue or situation that could become controversial, as our goal is always to keep cinema in the spotlight . The screening of a film on the October 7 attacks, which presents real scenes of violence, was canceled due to the organizers. called a serious safety risk.

Blanchett delivers a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels in November. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu/Getty Images

Cannes also adheres to a strict dress code, especially when it comes to shoes. However current rules only require that guests wear stylish shoes, with or without heels, a group of women told the media in 2015 that they were not allowed to attend a screening of Carol (coincidentally starring Blanchett) due to a problem with heel height or lack thereof. In recent years, Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart have insisted on walking the carpet barefoot, in defiance of this rule.

When it comes to clothes for Cannes, Blanchett isn't usually one to be subtle. Last year, she attended at a barefoot Cannes party, many assumed to stick to the shoe rule, as a show of support for Iranian women. Presenting an award to Iranian actor Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Blanchett held the trophy like a knife and said: It's about stabbing everyone who stands in the way of women's rights. In 2018, she led 82 women on the Cannes red carpet to protest gender inequality in the film industry.

Why wouldn't Blanchett say more about her black, green and almost white dress on the Cannes red carpet? She understands that Cannes is a big platform that millions of people will see, Tamimi said, and to continue to be part of that big platform, you have to be innovative in how you show solidarity.