Fashion Seniors Steal the Show at Powerhouse Arts





More than 350 members of the Pratt community and the public gathered around the airy and bright Great Hall at Powerhouse Arts in Gowanus, Brooklyn, awaiting the start of the highly anticipated 123rd annual Pratt Fashions fashion show, simply called The Show. The stylish May 3 event featured 180 looks from the collections of 20 graduating seniors from the BFA Fashion Design program. The evening also celebrated Marni creative director Francesco Risso, this year's recipient of the Pratt Fashion Visionary Award, in recognition of his remarkable impact on the fashion landscape and for inspiring the next generation of fashion designers. Guests from the Marni Group were on hand to celebrate the graduation of their colleague and Pratt. The event was covered by the media, including Vogue, Hypebeast, Paper, FashionistaAnd The daily first rank. Pratt Institute President Frances Bronet welcomed guests to an evening that offered a glimpse into the future of the fashion industry, emphasizing the importance of building a strong educational foundation through mentorship. Pratt is proud to host the nation's longest-running fashion program. This historic and powerful foundation forms the foundation of our students, and the education they receive at Pratt guides them toward successful trajectories, Bronet said. They can only reach such incredible heights with the mentorship of phenomenal teachers. Bronet expressed special gratitude to Jennifer Minniti, president of Pratt Fashion, who has led the department for more than a decade and will leave her position at the end of this academic year. I have been in this position for 13 years and it has been a joyful and rewarding experience, Minniti said. After a well-earned and well-deserved sabbatical, I will return to teaching. I can't wait to get back to class, because that's where the magic happens. Mark Holgate, director of American fashion reporting at Vogue, presented the Pratt Fashion Visionary Award to Marni creative director Francesco Risso. Risso, who was unable to attend in person, accepted his award via a prepared video and spoke fondly of a recent visit to the Pratts campus to examine student collections. I had such a great day whirling through the halls of Pratt, experiencing such beautiful engagement and creativity from students, teachers and professors, Risso said. I am touched and deeply honored to be able to experience this. Then the lights went out and the main event began. Models in brightly colored eyeshadow appeared one by one, walking to upbeat music in pieces handcrafted by the next big names in fashion. The guests in the back rows stood up to admire all the splendor of the looks as they passed. Showcasing an impressive variety, the designs varied in styles, materials and silhouettes. Each student presented a collection consisting of eight to 12 complete looks, including accessories and shoes. The designers who presented their collections at the Show were, in order of presentation: Shayna Block, Sean McGiveney, Nyta Brace, Junxuan Guo, Jeff Guangxhou Cai, Lu Luyao Tang, Scott Junjie Wang, Zoe Knaack, Anna Felton, Lavender Naduo Luo, Madison. Newcombe, Dayeon Jeong, Malek Rasmussen, Shuyan (Jane) Jin, Jen Sohyun Park, Eiligh Orff, Isabelle Shin, Zhouyi Wang, Brendan Sheerin and Emilio Pompetti. The evening ended with applause when Emilio Pompetti, BFA Fashion 24, was announced as this year's recipient of the 2024 Christopher Hunte On Point Award, a $10,000 prize awarded to a graduating designer, named in memory of a Beloved Professor Pratt. The Pompetti collection references their experience as an athlete by mixing sports iconography with feminine silhouettes and textiles. Check out each designer's first looks from this year's show below. (L to R) Watched by: Shayna Block, Sean McGiveney, Nyta Brace, Junxuan Guo.

(L to R) Watched by: Jeff Guangxhou Cai, Lu Luyao Tang, Scott Junjie Wang, Zoe Knaack.

(L to R) Watched by: Anna Felton, Lavender Naduo Luo, Madison Newcombe, Dayeon Jeong.

(L to R) Watched by: Malek Rasmussen, Shuyan (Jane) Jin, Jane Sohyun Park, Eiligh Orff.

(L to R) Watched by: Isabelle Shin, Zhouyi Wang, Brendan Sheerin, Emilio Pompetti.



