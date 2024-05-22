Jada Pinkett Smith Wears the Sexy Alaa Dress She First Wore 20 Years Ago: Photos





Jada Pinkett Smith focuses on her fashion archives. On May 18, the Discussion at the red table The host stepped out for the Los Angeles LGBT Center gala in a black Alaa dress that she first wore in 2004, when she attended the Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards gala with husband Will Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith brings back the leggy Alaa dress she first wore in 2004.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty; Jim Smeal/EIB/Shutterstock

The floor-length pleated design featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for maximum skin baring. The dress also features spaghetti straps and a metal belt for an extra dose of edge. Pinkett Smith, now 52, ​​wore the dress almost exactly the same way she did twenty years ago. Jada Pinkett Smith at the 8th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Hollywood Awards in 2004.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The only tweaks she made to the style were wearing a pair of statement earrings, a silver bracelet, and a pair of demure stilettos, as opposed to the lace-up pair she first wore. THE Girls trip the star then shared a photo of the nostalgic look on Instagram. Jada Pinkett Smith at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on May 18, 2024.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

This isn't the first time Pinkett Smith has delved into her own closet for a red carpet look. At the time when she and I'm a legend The actor had a date at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022, she shopped her own wardrobe, selecting a vintage navy blue dress with a high neck and full skirt. It's something I bought a while ago,” Jada told Laverne Cox on E! Live from the red carpet at the time. “I had it in the closet and I was like, you know what, I think the girl is ready for the SAG Awards.” The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! Jada Pinkett Smith at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, February 27, 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pinkett Smith's glamorous moms' night out last weekend follows her son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith's appearances at the 2024 Met Gala. May 6 marked the second time the siblings walked the famous carpet together red. The duo's interpretation of the events The dress code of the Jardin du Temps and the theme Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion presented complementary ensembles. Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 2024 Met Gala.

He Dipasupil/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jaden, 25, wore a textured white Thom Browne blazer and skirt while Willow, 23, wore a blazer mini dress and a braided bun inspired by the hairstyles of the Mangbetu tribe. Pinkett Smith hasn't attended the star-studded bash yet (neither has Will), but that hasn't stopped her from gushing over her kids on Instagram. These two, she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/jada-pinkett-smith-rocks-skin-showing-alaia-dress-she-wore-20-years-ago-8651938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos