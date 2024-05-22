Amid a crackdown on fast fashion, could Shein lose its luster?

Shein seemed to be preparing last year, to make its public market debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and reportedly filed to list on the U.S. stock exchange in November, according to people familiar with the matter. But after encountering some opposition from US politicians, including Senator Marco Rubio, the ultra-fast fashion brand has now would have turned his attention to London. Although this would be a boost for the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which has lost several organizations to other international exchanges over the past five years, this raises the question of why Shein failed to apply to the NYSE.

Since its launch in China in 2008, Shein has gained a significant share of the global online fast fashion market. It found success by accelerating the already lucrative fast fashion business model to become a ultra-fast mode retailer. And the fact that Shein won the title of second most popular fashion retailer aimed at Gen Z consumers in the United States is not surprising given that it offers up to 10,000 new clothes on its e-commerce site every day at a significant price lower price than those sold by fast fashion competitors like Zara and H&M.

Yet the strategies that enabled Shein's international expansion are now likely hindering its ability to successfully list on the NYSE. The low cost of fast fashion in general has long been linked to potential labor exploitation, and the precariousness of outsourcing fashion production to the cheapest supplier within a global supply chain was evident during the period pandemic. And as awareness of unethical and unsustainable practices in the broader apparel and fashion industry increases, activists could have the power to disrupt Shein's growth.

The Swiss NGO Public Eye, for example, recently reported alleged exploitation in factories reportedly used by Shein, which recently released a full review answer claiming to have made considerable progress in improving conditions in its factories. In the United States, Rubio introduced legislation in 2021 aimed at blocking imports of products linked to Chinese Uighur slave labor and has since called on the US Department of Homeland Security to investigate Shein and fellow Chinese discount retailer Temu to determine whether their products fall foul of the law.

Climate emergency

At the same time, the United States is going further in regulating the fashion industry. In New York, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, if passed, will require fashion and footwear brands with more than $100 million in revenue to map 50% of their supply chains to ensure transparency. They will also need to develop plans to reduce their social and environmental impact.

Similarly, in 2019, the European Parliament declared a climate emergencyand the European Commission responded by developing the European Green Deal. This includes planned legislation forcing the fashion industry to tackle sustainability problems, which means that in 2030 fashion and textiles will need to become more durable, repairable and recyclable. Companies will also need to have strategies in place from the design process to end of life to maximize resources and avoid contributing to landfill.

And yet, French politicians are also legislating to limit the excesses of ultra-fast fashion, with a surcharge of 5 per item from 2025, which will increase to 10 by 2030. This is a recognition that ultra-fast and Fast fashion doesn't just exploit labor. , but also the environment. By being considered disposable, fast fashion has been shown to encourage constant consumption.

Growing scrutiny of fast fashion

While a listing on the LSE could improve Shein's respectability and profits, it could backfire on the brand in the long term. The company could become more visible to a wider audience and, with a better understanding of sustainability and business practices that contribute to the climate emergency, activists could begin targeting shareholders and other organizations and individuals having links with the company. There is precedent for this. activistswhich targeted museums and galleries due to their sponsorship of energy companies, as well asprotests on campusin the United States and Europe, calling on universities to divest from Israeli companies because of the war in Gaza.

This trend of publicly criticizing brands for abusive or unethical practices has been prevalent for years among fast fashion retailers on social media. Especially, influencers who promote fashion have been criticized for encouraging unsustainable fashion consumption.

The fashion industry may seem unfairly scrutinized for its failure to address the issue of sustainability. After all, it's not the only industry that is damaging the environment. But the review seems valid; THEThe United Nationsnow estimates that the fashion industry is the second largest polluter in the world. Additionally, as an industry, it openly advertises its cheap prices and rapid turnover, with marketing tactics touting last chance to buy or low inventory, as well as discounts that encourage purchases. frequent impulsive.Our researchdiscovered that fast fashion marketing on social media gets in your face and encourages indiscriminate consumption of clothing that often languishes in wardrobes with the labels still attached.

Fast fashion retailers frequently make sustainability claims to alleviate consumers' environmental guilt, which are often ambiguous and difficult to substantiate. But fast and super-fast fashion can never be sustainable due to rapid turnover and items that are often discarded after just one use. So while marketing attracts customers through social media, the messages consumers see as they scroll past increasingly compete with stories of activism and protest against the harmful effects of fast fashion.

As measures to regulate the fast fashion industry expand to more regions, their effects will almost certainly affect the profits of industry players. A Shein listing in London could be a boost for the LSE, but it could spell trouble for the retailer as it finds itself and its practices under increasing scrutiny.

Shein declined to comment for this article.

Elaine Ritch is Professor of Fashion, Marketing and Sustainability at Glasgow Caledonian University. (This article was originally published by The Conversation.)