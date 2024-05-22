How We Said “No” to the Marriage Industrial Complex

I'm not engaged. But I'm getting married this weekend. It came as a surprise to almost everyone that we got married without an elaborate proposal, diamond ring, bridesmaids, and groomsmen.

But in January, when I was a graduate student living temporarily in Pittsburgh and my partner was home in Boston, we spent many nights staying up late talking on the phone. We knew marriage was part of our plan, but we hadn't decided how far into the future. During one of these long discussions, we wondered what it would be like to get married this year, when our family was in town for my graduation in May. The next day I bought her a book called What Every Bride Needs to Know and added and married in black Sharpie on the cover. We were in the same boat.

We set a modest budget and chose to fund the event ourselves because we wanted to create a ceremony and celebration that met our expectations and not those of others. We also believe that a one-day celebration should not cost the same as a down payment on a home. (The cost of average marriage in Massachusetts costs $42,000, according to The Knot, a wedding planning website. The national average is $35,000.) We made practical choices: I bought a wedding dress at a consignment store, while my partner opted for a custom suit he can wear for other events. But the wedding industrial complex, a $70 billion U.S. industry that arranges the goods and services needed for weddings, has continued to increase our costs. Even though we said “no” to a wedding party, flowers, and a limousine, there were still some things that seemed non-negotiable, including a professional photographer, dinner for our guests, and wedding rings.

The author and her partner in Tulum, Mexico, July 2023. (Courtesy Abbigail Shirk)

Our nuptials will not meet everyone's idea of ​​a perfect wedding. But by saying no to some “extras” now, we hope we can say yes to buying a house and starting a family sooner rather than later.

I also wanted to avoid the traditional marriage culture I experienced in my 20s, when my life seemed like a montage of romantic comedy scenes. As a junior in college, I was the bridesmaid who forgot to write her wedding toast. After graduating from law school, I was a bridesmaid in many weddings, it was like a part-time job. There were color-coded spreadsheets and calendar invitations for the wedding, but also for bridal showers, themed parties like I do barbecues, bachelorette parties, bridesmaid brunches honor and breakfasts to come the day after the wedding. What started as special, fun celebrations soon wore me down. It all seemed too much.

Watching nearly two dozen friends plan their weddings showed me how demanding other people's expectations and Pinterest wedding ideals are and, ultimately, how much it distracts from the underlying purpose. underlying of marriage: an act which transmits approximately 1,138 federal rights, protections and responsibilities, ranging from health care proxies to retirement benefits. To honor our commitment to acting in everyone's best interest and not worrying about the little things, my partner and I engraved 1138 on our wedding rings.

The author's mother, Elizabeth Wynn Shirk, walks down the aisle with her brother, James Wynn, at her wedding in 1986. (Courtesy Abigail Shirk)

Finding an affordable place to get married was the hardest part of planning our wedding. My mother and her mother were married in the same church in Maine, where they simply paid the organist and tipped the pastor. Since we were planning a spiritual but not religious wedding, we were looking for secular spaces that offered beauty and meaning.

When we discovered that the Boston Public Library offered one hour ceremonies for $200 we were delighted. The trap ? They could only accommodate 12 people on a Monday. We carefully reviewed our guest list and mercilessly crossed off one name after another over several rounds of edits. We were about to host a Zoom watch party across the street when we realized adding a hammer to our guest list was too much of a hassle. We kept looking.

I was disappointed that our options for affordable public spaces were so limited. Facility rental fees at deCordova Sculpture Park in Lincoln, for example, start at $11,000. This does not include catering. On the more affordable side, the Boston Public Garden allows residents to get married for a $50 fee, but prohibits the use of chairs, my future husband's 92-year-old grandmother be damned. We ultimately opted for a whiskey distillery willing to negotiate its rental price in exchange for a shorter rental period. But they only have 30 chairs, so we only have 30 guests.

This is not a dismantling of great marriages. Everyone deserves to celebrate their love and commitment in whatever way suits them. If you can afford a lavish wedding and want to spend your money that way, go for it. But many people can't handle the stress or the expense. A recent US News & World Report investigation found that 56% of American couples went into debt for their wedding, despite the fact that nearly half of those who did so didn't intend to when they started planning their nuptials. This is surely not what the verse borrowed from the classic wedding rhyme means.

Although my partner and I avoided financial debt, our unconventional approach to marriage cost us in other ways. After narrowing down our guest list, we had to share the news with our family and friends: we're getting married, but we can't invite you all. In an attempt to scam the band-aid, I sent a mass email to friends, aunts, uncles and cousins, hoping for the best. People's reactions ranged from embarrassment to anger. At least one friend was so hurt by our choice not to invite them that he asked to end our friendship.

Even with the blowback, I would choose to be unengaged in a heartbeat. To our amazement, planning our unconventional wedding – and, more importantly, our wedding – over the past four months has been a source of joy, connection and love. Although we don't agree on everything, we have happily avoided many of the stressors, costs, and unrealistic expectations that often go hand in hand with a long engagement and extravagant wedding.

So, let’s raise a glass to #JOMO (the joy of missing out) this wedding season. And if you're not invited to a smaller wedding, try to remember that the couple may just be trying to focus on their future that they still want you to be a part of.

