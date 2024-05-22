Demi Moore's polka dot dress wins our favorite look at Cannes 24





Actress Demi Moore stepped out in a classic polka dot look for The substance photo session at the Cannes Film Festival, Monday May 20. After being absent from the prestigious film festival for more than 25 years, the Ghost And Charlie's Angels The star's look was graceful and demonstrated why polka dots should always have a place in our wardrobes. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis Designed by fashion designer Ellie Saab, the stunning tailored midi dress has been designed with a flattering cinched waist and deep neckline, and paired with matching black and white Aquazzura pointed heels. The star was also pictured with her partner Dennis Quaid, who also stars in the new film. The substancereleased on May 19. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis While the all-white fashion trend has taken catwalks and red carpets by storm in recent weeks, with Gaby Roslin and Jessica Ennis wearing the trend at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and Meryl Streep, among others, in Cannes opting for the monochrome look. Also. However, white and black polka dots are an often forgotten print in many of our wardrobes, and I think this look is just one of the celebrity polka dot looks that will have us revisiting or investing in this print this summer . Our favorite fashion moments this week Best Dressed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Michelle Yeoh launches new hair transformation in Cannes Sarah Jessica Parker's Oversized Hat Makes a Fashion Statement Dominique Charriau While some might think polka dots lack enthusiasm, we think that by styling them the right way, they could bypass florals this summer and become the new trendy pattern of the season. Whether you love the little polka dot look or love the oversized polka dot finish, there's a polka dot dress for everyone this summer 2024. To recreate Demi Moore's iconic polka dot dress, we've found our favorite high-street alternatives here: Nobody's Child White Polka Dot Delilah Midi Dress Petite-75 Credit: Nobody's Child M&S Polka Dot V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress Credit: M&S M&S v neck midi dress in polka dot print Credit: M&S Hobbs Lucilla Dress Credit: Hobbs Sosander Ivory and Black Polka Dot Print Keyhole Dress with Fit and Flare Belt Credit: Sosander Nobody's Child cotton-rich polka dot mini dress Credit: Nobody's Child Peas are here to stay! More looks GH love Cate Blanchett is the epitome of effortless cool. Her loose gold sequin sweater was a mega star dressed at Cannes this week. 10/10. No notes. The Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That is a divisive watch. The same goes for wardrobe choices. Carrie Bradshaw's Oversized Hat, photographed during the filming of S3, it has to be seen to be believed. But look at him transparent dress Simone Rocha! GH Fashion Director Amanda Marcantonio believes this celebrity was the best dressed guest at the Chelsea Flower Show. Verdict: "It ticked all the boxes; romance, charm, beauty, elegance'

