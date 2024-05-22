Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of 2003 sexual assault in lawsuit





A former model accused Sean Diddy Combs of sexually assaulting her in his New York recording studio in 2003 in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the latest in a series of allegations against the hip-hop mogul. hop in trouble.



FILE – Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California on January 4, 2018. A former model has accused Combs of sexually assaulting her while recording in New York. studio in 2003 in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the latest in a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file) FILE – Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California on January 4, 2018. A former model has accused Combs of sexually assaulting her while recording in New York. studio in 2003 in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the latest in a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file) NEW YORK (AP) A former model has accused Sean Diddy Combs of sexually assaulting her in his New York recording studio in 2003 in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the latest in a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. The woman said she was a 22-year-old successful model when she met Combs at a restaurant during Manhattan Men's Fashion Week. Combs invited her to his recording studio later that night, according to the federal complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit alleges the woman arrived and found Combs drinking and smoking joints with several other men. She smoked marijuana, which she later realized contained a narcotic or intoxicating substance, according to the lawsuit. She felt like she was floating. Combs led her to the bathroom, where the sexual assault took place, according to the lawsuit. Combs took her back to the studio and she lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit. She then woke up in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit. Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The lawsuit was filed a few days after the CNN broadcast Security video showing Combs attacking singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Combs Sunday posted a video admitting that he attacked Cassie in the hotel hallway, saying he was really sorry and that his actions were inexcusable. Combs is not at risk of criminal prosecution for the beating because of the statute of limitations. A complaint filed by Cassie in November for assault and abuse has been settled one day after its submission. But it sparked increased scrutiny of Combs, with several other lawsuits filed in the following months, as well as a federal sex trafficking investigation that led authorities to search Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. The suit was filed Tuesday under a New York City law that allows accusers to file a civil suit for a limited period of time, even if the events allegedly occurred a long time ago. ___ This story has been updated to remove the name of the former model who filed a lawsuit against Combs to comply with the Associated Press policy of not naming people who say they were sexually assaulted at unless they confirm that they agree to their identity being published.

