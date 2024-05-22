Kelly Osbourne criticizes 'Fashion Police' co-star Giuliana Rancic





Fashion quarrel. Kelly Osbourne recently reflected on her time working with her former “Fashion Police” co-host Giuliana Rancic. “We don’t need to give him anything f––king,” Kelly, 39, told her mother, Sharon Osbourne, during arecent episode from “The Osbournes Podcast.” Kelly Osbourne recently reflected on her time working with her former “Fashion Police” co-host Giuliana Rancic. The Osbournes Podcast During the episodeKelly's brother, Jack Osbourne, told their mother and father, Ozzy Osbourne, that Kelly was accused of making a “really racist comment” about actress Zendaya's hairstyle at the 2015 Oscars. Instead, Rancic made the remark, saying the “Dune” actress looked “like she smelled like patchouli oil and weed.” Jack, 38, said he read “an article where Zendaya was like, 'Yeah, f–k Giuliana Rancic.' “ “Good for her,” Kelly replied. At the time, Zendaya posted on social networks about the ordeal. Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic worked together on the popular show “Fashion Police.” WireImage “We don't need to give him [Giuliana Rancic] anything, anything,” Kelly Osbourne (left) said on a recent episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” The Osbournes Podcast “Saying that an 18-year-old with gilt must smell like patchouli oil or weed is not only a common stereotype but is shockingly offensive,” she wrote. Rancic apologized for his offensive comments towards the young artist. “I just want everyone to know that I didn’t intend to hurt anyone,” Rancic said. according to the LA Times. But I learned that it's not my intention that matters, it's the result. And the result is people are offended, including Zendaya, and that's not acceptable. In 2015, Osbourne was falsely accused of making a racist comment towards Zendaya (pictured) on the Oscars red carpet, although it was Rancic who made the remark. WireImage Zendaya then opened up about the controversial moment2021 with W magazineand the impact of these comments. “It’s this show change that’s happening,” said the “Challengers” star, who was 24 at the time. “And it made me think, 'How could I still have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?' » Kelly worked with Rancic, now 49, on the “E! News” with the late Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos. The show aired from 2010 to 2017. Kelly (second from left) worked with Rancic (third from left) on “E! News” with the late Joan Rivers (far left) and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos (far right). NBCU/NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images Jack said he hadn't seen anything of her [Rancic] in a very long time,” to which Kelly replied, “I wouldn’t know because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist. » Two years after this incident, Kelly decided to leave the popular series. Although her dynamic with Rancic was difficult, her overall experience on the show was not negative. Kelly said Rivers, who died in September 2014 at age 81, served as a mother figure to her. Kelly Osbourne (left) said she didn't know how Rancic was doing in the years after Fashion Police ended, and continued: As far as I'm concerned, she doesn't exist. FilmMagic She always supported me. She has been such a cheerleader for me and made me believe in myself in a way that I never did until she came into my life, Kelly said. And not having to learn from her every week like I did was a huge loss for me. She also spoke fondly of Joans Rivers' daughter, Melissa Rivers, who joined “Fashion Police” in 2015 when her mother died on the podcast. And for me, I can never do enough for Melissa. I can never thank her enough for everything she went through through all of this. To me, that’s the part when you look back on it that’s really, really sad,” Kelly said.

