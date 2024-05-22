Bella Hadid stuns in a bejeweled backless dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival





Sometimes the dress looks even better from the back. Bella Hadid turned heads Tuesday night at the Chopard Once Upon A Time dinner during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a dazzling backless Dsquared2 design. Part of the brand's Fall 2006 collection, the figure-hugging silver design featured a plunging neckline and jeweled straps that cascaded dramatically down the back. Bella Hadid attended the Chopard Once Upon A Time dinner during the Cannes Film Festival wearing a stunning silver dress. Getty Images This floor-length model is from Dsquared2's fall 2006 collection. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Hadid proved that her dress was even more statement-making from behind. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP The dazzling dress featured jeweled straps. Alexander Fischer/BFA.com/Shutterstock “She ate, served and left no crumb”, Dsquared2 posted on Instagram from Hadid's archival outfit and fans echoed the sentiment. “breathtaking and breathtaking,” one commented; “Siri, what is the definition of having eaten?” » joked another. The Orebella perfume founder accessorized with simple heeled sandals and lots of Chopard diamonds, including several rings as well as a necklace and earrings dangling with giant pear-shaped stones. Hadid racked up plenty of Chopard diamonds for the event. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Slicked back hair and vibrant makeup completed her Old Hollywood ensemble. Getty Images Earlier in the week, Hadid hit the Cannes red carpet in a sheer Saint Laurent dress. Getty Images She wore her hair slicked back and parted to the side, and opted for glowing bronzed makeup with a neutral lip. The Old Hollywood ensemble was quite a departure from the sheer Saint Laurent dress Hadid wore on the Cannes red carpet the day before. Although the brunette beauty briefly stepped away from modeling last year while undergoing treatment for Lyme disease, she appears to be back in the swing of things and delivering some serious looks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/05/22/style/bella-hadid-stuns-in-backless-bejeweled-gown-at-cannes-film-festival-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos