Diddy sued by model who claims she drugged and sexually assaulted him in 2003

Sean Diddy Combs is being sued by a model who claims the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003.

In court documents obtained by Scripps News, Crystal McKinney alleges she suffered serious and lifelong injuries as a result of the incident.

McKinney met Combs when she was 22 after being invited to attend a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in New York in 2003.

Combs represented his clothing brand Sean John.

A fashion designer who invited her to the event, referred to only as the designer in the lawsuit, worked to make McKinney look beautiful for the occasion so that Combs would find her attractive, the lawsuit says. The designer told McKinney she would introduce her to him.

At the dinner, Combs made a very public demonstration of his coming to [McKinney] in a sexually suggestive manner that continued throughout the dinner, the lawsuit states.

Documents claim Combs continued to compliment the models' looks throughout the night. He told her he had power in the industry and could help her advance her career.

Combs gave the model his phone number as proof of his good faith that he would keep his word, according to the lawsuit. But the rapper continued to flirt throughout the evening, sometimes bordering on mocking glances, according to the lawsuit. He also continued to refill his wine glass several times.

Later that evening, after the event, Combs insisted that McKinney visit his studio. She said she felt reassured knowing she would be in the presence of others, rather than alone with him in a personal residence.

Combs and several other men were gathered when he arrived.

A Combs associate asked her if she had ever smoked weed, and when she said yes, he replied, “You've never had weed like this before.”

McKinney then realized Combs had mixed the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicant, the lawsuit states.

Combs pressured her to continue using alcohol and marijuana even though she said she had had enough. McKinney felt like he was floating, the lawsuit says.

While she was very intoxicated, Combs forced her to go into the bathroom with him, documents state.

In the bathroom, “Combs forced himself to [McKinney] and started kissing her without her consent. Combs then pushed his head down to his crotch before ordering him to suck her, the lawsuit details. [McKinney] refused, but Combs pushed her head onto his phallus and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Combs then took McKinney back to the studio and, while feeling physically ill, she lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit. She woke up and found herself in a taxi heading to the designer's apartment.

As his consciousness returned, [McKinney] realized she had been sexually assaulted by Combs, the lawsuit states. [She] I felt humiliated and traumatized and helpless.

Because of what she said, McKinney has since kept her clothes from that night hanging in plastic wrap in her closet.

Following the incident, McKinney's opportunities in the industry diminished and she realized she had been excluded, according to the documents. She suffered from severe depression and anxiety and attempted suicide around 2004.

She became addicted to drugs and alcohol, which she used as a coping mechanism.

McKinney was then married from 2006 to 2010, but claims her marriage fell apart because of the trauma caused by the assault.

To this day, McKinney continues to suffer from bouts of depression, anxiety, body image issues, feelings of worthlessness and intimacy issues because of Combs' assault, according to the lawsuit.

The model is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The lawsuit comes just days after video surfaced of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a 2016 incident. Ventura is among many others who have filed lawsuits against the rapper for abuse, sexual assault and drug allegations.