Zara Tindall's timeless white dress is a summer must-have





Zara Tindall's timeless Garden Party dress is a summer must-have whatever the weather and pink accessories make up her outfit. It's always a good idea to have a few comfortable and stylish dresses in your summer capsule wardrobe, ready for everything from family gatherings to special events. It's a busy summer calendar for the royal family and Zara Tindall showed off one of her favorite pieces of the season at her first Garden Party of the year. The king's niece attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace and didn't let the rain dampen her spirits as she stepped out in her stunning £1,500 dress. Laura Green Isobel Dress in a soft white shade with a touch of pink. It was a shirt dress with a stunning collar, belt and buttons, but it brought a contemporary twist to this classic silhouette. The short puff sleeves were incredibly feminine and this carried over into the shape of Zara's dress with the fitted bodice flaring out to the skirt. (Image credit: Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Shop dresses like Zara's for summer M&S collared belted shirt dress This is a more casual shirt dress than Zara's, but it's a great option for relaxed summer days and can easily be dressed up with heels or wedges. It features a flattering belt, subtle lace panels and is made from a linen-rich material. & Other Stories – Belted shirt dress This belted shirt dress falls to a midi length and has a matching belt. The turndown collar and short sleeves give it a sophisticated look for summer and it's made from a linen blend fabric. Reiss linen-blend shirt dress This stunning midi shirt dress from Reiss features statement tortoiseshell buttons down the front, puffed sleeves and a belted waist. The A-line shape of the skirt is so elegant and it would look stunning with pink accessories like these from Zara. Shop for pink accessories LKBennett suede pumps If you want to invest in a pair of pink heels that will last for years, then these are perfect. The shorter heel is great for daytime and the soft clay pink color is so neutral and easy to style. Charles & Keith quilted clutch Also available in a range of other beautiful shades, this quilted clutch is the epitome of elegance. It features light gold hardware and a braided chain strap, meaning you can also wear this bag crossbody. Bloom & Bay Adva Straw Fedora Hat Affordable and pretty, this straw hat is a great summer accessory to add a touch of pink to your outfits. The fedora is woven from straw and the beige trim around it is such a classic addition. The fabric had a lovely sheen to it and although the color had a pink undertone, the end effect was very much that of a simple white dress. Zara previously wore this dress to Royal Ascot and it's easy to see why it remains one of her favorites. A white dress is one of the most versatile items for summer, as its neutral color is perfect for pairing not only with items of many other shades, but also for dressing dressy and casual with a minimum effort. To make a white dress a little more casual, simply add a pair of your best white sneakers or ballet flats and throw them on over a blue denim jacket. For a more refined look, perfect for special occasions, you can wear a white dress with heels or wedge espadrilles and add a blazer for cooler days. Whatever the summer weather, rain or shine, a white dress is easy. (Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Unsurprisingly, given she was at a Royal Garden Party, Zara Tindall opted for a dressy look and chose a pair of pink suede pumps from Emmy London that she cleverly avoided sinking into the grass by attaching clear heel protectors. These shoes were fabulous and matched the pink of the buttons that ran down the front of the dress, as well as her Emmy London clutch. The pops of pink were a subtle way to add a fun touch to Zara's outfit without being overwhelming, which helped keep the look still very sophisticated. She kept the pink theme going strong with her pink hat. Sign up to our free daily email to receive the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinions, expert advice on style and beauty trends, plus practical guides on health and wellness questions you want answers to. The hat was designed by milliner Sarah Cant and was the Rosa Boater hat with a lace-like pattern around the brim and ruffled decoration. It was another playful accessory and she completed her look by carrying an all-important umbrella to keep dry during this outdoor engagement. (Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images) There was something Mary Poppins-esque magic about this outfit with the boater hat and umbrella and Zara wore her blonde hair under the hat with one face-framing piece loosened. Zara wasn't the only royal at the rainy Garden Party and was joined at the palace by her brother Peter Phillips and her cousins ​​Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Prince William. This was the fourth Garden Party of the year and traditionally there are three at Buckingham Palace and another at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

