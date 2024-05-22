What to expect on the first Friday in June

The first Friday in June 2024 is ALMOST HERE!

For 7 months, from April to October, dust off the old boombox and bring back the tapes as we called everyone in downtown Bentonville where It's hip to be square!

We are thrilled to have Walmart as our presenting sponsor for the 2024 season. We also want to extend a huge thank you to our incredible community partners, including the City of Bentonville, Visit Bentonville and the Walton Family Foundation.

NEW FOR 24 First Friday Jams

GET READY for monthly block parties by listening to the ultimate First Friday mixtape. Click on here listen! Updated monthly.

NOW ROLL THE DRUM PLEASEHere's what to expect the first Friday in JUNE in downtown Bentonville!!

1. June's Theme: Fashion

What you can expect:

Vibrant cultural heritage, active art and incredible pieces from the NWA fashion community.

Parades of local boutiques and multicultural groups from the NWA.

Several vendors will present personalized jewelry and accessories. Vintage and custom clothing designs, custom hats and tons of other styles.

2. Program for the first Friday in June (June 7)

11:00 Lunch on the Square – Food Truck’s lineup is listed below.

12:00 p.m. Yoga in the square with Yoga Story (FREE)

Before the First Friday festivities begin, join Yoga Story at noon on Bentonville Square for a free yoga class. All ages and yoga levels are welcome! Be sure to bring your mat, blanket, towel and plenty of water.

3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The First Friday booths are officially open!

4. Thin Chickens Main Stage

4:00-4:45 p.m. (Ashtyn Barberee)

4:45-5:00 p.m. (Perry Ryan Theater with Emma Hallam)

5:00 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. (Fred Astaire dance and fashion show)

5:10 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. (Happy State Fashion Show)

5:25 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. (Dhirana Bharatnatyam dance and fashion show)

5:45-5:55 p.m. (Bear Hollow Children’s Fashion Show)

6:00 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. (Southern Style Boutique Fashion Show)

6:15 p.m.-6:40 p.m. (Ra-Ve Dance and Fashion Cultural Foundation)

6:40-6:50 p.m. (Beautiful Lives Bentonville Fashion Show)

6:50 p.m.-7:10 p.m. (Adrija Dance Academy dance and fashion show)

7:10 p.m.-7:20 p.m. (Vietnamese Fashion Show-Banh Mi Tea & Mi Fashion)

7:20 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance and Fashion Parade)

7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. (The phase)

5. Your favorite food trucks are returning to the square!

Here's the full food truck lineup for June: Take a stroll down Main Street to check out these food truck options

Carsten dealerships

Chelle's Burger Joint

Downtown Dawgs

Tasty Kettle Corn

Hillbachi-Grill

Trendy cafe

Rolling Tacos

Sweet Scoops Mixer Bar

6. Sensory Alley is BACK!

The Schmieding Foundation Inc. presents Sensory Alley sponsored by Go-Go SqueeZ

First Friday is a big, noisy event that can be overly stimulating. Schmieding Foundation Inc.'s Sensory Alley is an inclusive space for people who face barriers to attending First Friday. We want everyone facing these barriers to have a safe and inclusive space within the First Friday footprint to attend and enjoy.

Sensory Alley is a drop-in recovery space. To ensure a safe and inclusive space, everyone needing support must be accompanied by a family member/carer when visiting the space.

This month, our friends at Scott Family Amazeum are taking over!

Dive into an aquatic sensory adventure with the Amazeum in Sensory Alley on First Friday! Enjoy a haven of peace and safety amidst the lively festivities.

*Sensory Alley is generously funded by The Schmieding Foundation Incorporated.

7. Kids Zone at First Baptist Church

Every first Friday, be sure to visit the FBC Kids Zone! Behind Studio 412 on Main Street, FBC hosts a FREE Kids Zone featuring bouncy houses, inflatable slides, delicious waffles on a stick and much more!

8. Free valet parking

Our friends from @bentonvillemovescoalition teamed up with @pedalitforwardnwa And @we.are.trailblazers to offer First Friday visitors FREE bike valet parking behind Arvest Bank (201 NE A St). The bicycle valet will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Simply bike over to First Friday, register your bike with the Bentonville Moves team, and have fun in the square! Once you're ready to go, return to the valet, collect your bike and you're ready to go! It's so easy. Look for their tents! The racks were generously donated by Pedal It Forward. Special thanks to Arvest for providing the new location!

Public restrooms are available at the Bentonville Community Church of the Nazarene.

9. Now let's talk about parking.

We want to offer as much advice as possible when it comes to parking downtown because we know it can get tricky. As our city grows and develops, we are here to help!

Please remember that roads directly around Bentonville Square will be closed to accommodate crowds.

Use this link here to access our updated Downtown Bentonville Parking Map!

Downtown Bentonville Parking Map

As always, we recommend carpooling with friends and family. Arrive early in downtown Bentonville and explore the many shops and restaurants this charming town has to offer. To find out more, click the link here.

10. Share your photos with us and follow us.

@DowntownBentonville is the official social media account for Downtown Bentonville Inc. Post all event updates to our accounts first, so follow us for the latest news and be sure to check out our stories for sneak peeks fun.

Make sure to tag us for a chance to share your photos and videos!

Our neighborhoods for the first Friday of JUNE 2024:

Neighborhoods are returning for our 2024 First Friday season! Divided into three distinct zones named Remix, Rewind and Replay, the districts promise a fun and organized way to experience First Friday.

Remix sponsored by McLarty Daniel:

Take a stroll down S. Main Street to visit the Remix District. Booths will feature some of Bentonville’s most talented artists and creators. As well as interactive crafts for the whole family.

Replay sponsored by Deep Roots Health Center:

Our Replay district will offer a variety of interactive, interesting and entertaining actions for the whole family. Vendors and activities will be located on N. Main St.

Rewind sponsored by NW Orthodontics: