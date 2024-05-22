Princess Kate suffers a fashion blow

Uncommon Knowledge
When Princess Kate returns to public duties after an extended break while undergoing cancer treatment, she will have to do so without one of her most famous fashion brands.
A statement Tuesday from The Vampire's Wife, the independent brand famous for dressing Kate in its spectacular dresses, including the “Falconetti” design named “dress of the decade” by Vogue– announced that it had “unfortunately” taken the decision to “cease its activities with immediate effect”.
A favorite of fashion's elite, including Jennifer Aniston and Kirsten Dunst, the brand gave a brief explanation on the unexpected decision to close the business.
“Despite a period of growth and positive sales,” he explains. “The wholesale market disruption has had dramatic implications for the brand. The Vampire's Wife would like to express our sincere thanks to all customers, partners and those who have carried the brand over the past 10 years. Your support has been invaluable and we are deeply grateful.”
The label was founded in 2016 by former model Susie Cave, who is also the wife of musician Nick Cave and achieved cult status, quickly appearing on red carpets around the world.
The Princess of Wales is perhaps the brand's most famous customer, having worn two of the house's signature pieces, although she is not the only member of the British royal family to select pieces from its collections.
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice is also known to be a fan, pictured wearing a Vampire's Wife dress at a special celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee in 2022.
The brand has cemented its place in fashion history thanks to Kate.
In 2022, the Princess chose a green “Falconetti” dress to wear for an official portrait painted with Prince William, which is currently on display at the National Portrait Gallery of Great Britain in London.
The princess first wore the dress during a visit to Ireland with her husband in 2020, earning praise for paying one of her famous fashion homages to the host country through its emerald green color.
Kate debuted a new Vampire's Wife dress in 2022 during an official visit to Belize as part of a wider Caribbean tour marking Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne.
For an evening reception at Cahal Pech, the site of ancient Mayan ruins, the princess made a shimmering appearance in a sparkling metallic pink dress with flowing shoulders and a cinched waist.
Kate has been out of public life since January, when she underwent abdominal surgery. Since then, she has undergone “preventative chemotherapy” against cancer.
At the time of her announcement, Kate said she was looking forward to returning to work, but needed to focus on her health for now.
“We hope you understand that as a family we now need time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I can, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”
On Monday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the BBC that the princess's respite would continue.
“The princess should not return to work until her medical team gives the OK,” the spokesperson said.
News week has contacted Kensington Palace by email for comment.
James Crawford-Smith is News weekThe Royal London Reporter, based in London. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on News weekIt is The Royals Facebook page.
