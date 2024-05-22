Hurry, M&S launches flattering floral dress 'suitable for all occasions' in new color

Looking for a new floral midi dress to see you through the warmer months? Look no further than that Mid-length dress with small flowers and V-neck Since Marks & Spencer which ticks all the boxes and only costs 39.50.

The clothing style has already been a hit this spring, with the initial versiona red and white printsold out within days and quickly garnered numerous five-star reviews for its flattering fit, quality and comfort. If you didn't get your hands on it the first time around, now's your chance, because the department store has now released it. in a new color we'd say it's even better.

The new color is a very wearable vibrant green with white floral detailing and it's already impressing M&S shoppers. One even said: “I love this dress, the color is lovely and fresh. I have a few from M&S now and love them.”

First, we cannot deny the versatility of this dress, which can be worn repeatedly. You can dress it up for a summer wedding or a day at the races with heels, a blazer and a cute bag, or keep things more casual with a denim jacket and sneakers for a day at the office or a barbecue.

We I love the V neckline, which is super flattering for fuller busts, while the voluminous puff sleeves add a touch of femininity and elegance. The tea dress silhouette means the more fitted bust area transitions into a floaty skirt for a breathable and forgiving shape.

In the meantime, floral print is subtle enough to not be too overwhelming, unlike some larger prints. The excellent shade of emerald green is also complementary to all skin tones.

As an added bonus, many shoppers also said it's wrinkle-free, meaning it's also a great number to throw in your suitcase for your summer vacation.

It is currently available in sizes 6 to 24 in M&S's small, regular and long ranges. However, if M&S's other floral dresses are anything to go by, they won't be in stock for long.

Unsurprisingly, the previous version of this dress was a hit with shoppers for its comfort, fit, and versatility. Here's what some had to say about the red and white version.

“The dress was purchased for a wedding and would be very suitable for the occasion.”

“Really happy with this dress, the cotton and pattern are beautiful. looks good.”

“Beautiful elegant summer dress, very flattering, soft material that does not crease and perfect length for tall women. Very pretty with wedges or flat sandals for a more casual look. Good quality especially for the price , true to size and I definitely recommend it.”

“Cute colorful dress that covers my tummy and fits my bigger boobs and doesn't need to be ironed either. Same style but brighter summer colors please.”

“Absolutely stunning. Comfortable, great quality and great fit. I've received so many compliments. Worn with high heels for a party and white pumps for a slightly more casual feel.”

