Polo shirts! Sambas! Tennis core! Fashion is in its sportswear era

I have always been interested in sports but I was never playful enough to play it. I ran the mile in high school. I tried to play volleyball, but a hit to the face quickly changed that. I even tried to take up running, but I passed out and doctors quickly told me to stay away from high-intensity workouts. In other words, I'm not Kendall Jenner, who shared in her on-screen Kardashian confessional that she was “literally built like an athlete.” Athletics just wasn't an option for me. Years later, I never thought that fashion and sports would one day be interconnected as they are in 2024. The importance of clothing has always impacted athletes, but there is no doubt that the fashion is currently going through its greatest sporting era. And when it comes to this game, I'm not just cheering from the sidelines: I'm committed to playing.
After all, how can you not fall for sport through fashion today? Especially in an era where Caitlin Clark is wearing head-to-toe Prada during the WNBA draft, Zendaya is going viral with every “tenniscore” look worn during the promotion. Challengers, or Lewis Hamilton, well, being Lewis Hamilton. Luxury brands have also followed suit, with labels like Dries Van Noten also revisiting classic pieces like rugby jerseys, elongating their hemlines or making the silhouette in sumptuous satin. Grace Wales Bonner has always seamlessly blended sportswear and redefined luxury, but her brand's collaboration with Adidas has taken the look to new heights. Miu Miu is known for being the brand that Miuccia Prada likes to have the most fun with, and that certainly showed when the brand's recent collections featured low-rise pleated tennis skirts, feather-adorned polo shirts, or drawstring shorts colorblocked tights that looked straight out of an episode of The CO.
If I had to write down trends on a bulletin board, the sporty aesthetic would win out by far. Keep scrolling to discover today's biggest sports trends, how they hit the runways and where to buy them.
Nylon jackets
When I saw nylon jackets IRL backstage at Tory Burch's Spring '24 show last year, I knew they'd be a hit. They're comfortable, water-repellent and of course incredibly cool. Style-wise, I suggest pairing it with refined pieces like casual pants or a pencil skirt. Juxtaposition!
Rugby jerseys
Rugby jerseys are obviously nothing new, but they just have a touch of freshness this season. Besides, whatever Dries Van Noten does, I always agree. Taylor Swift also gave the look her approval, which says a lot since she's not usually one to stray from what she loves and head into trend territory.
Polo shirts
I don't consider myself a “preppy” person, but even I have fallen in love with the latest range of polo shirts on the market, especially the one printed below by Wales Bonner. These aren't the ordinary polo shirts you might see at a country club, they are designed with trendy colors and prints or made with fine fabrics like cashmere.
Pleated skirts
If you watched Challengers, you will understand why the inclusion of tennis skirts was necessary. If not, I suggest you go to the local theater to watch it immediately after finishing this story. Whether you go for Tashi Duncan with a Miu Miu look or stick to a more stylized ensemble like Sandy Liang's vision, it will translate really well.
Track pants
If you take a short walk around New York, you're bound to encounter at least three people wearing sweatpants. These won't be the outfits you're expecting either. Swooshy pants will be paired with ruffled blouses, oversized blazers and ballet flats. There are no rules here.
Tory Burch
Crepe sweatpants