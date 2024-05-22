Connect with us

Fashion

Polo shirts! Sambas! Tennis core! Fashion is in its sportswear era

Polo shirts! Sambas! Tennis core! Fashion is in its sportswear era

 


I have always been interested in sports but I was never playful enough to play it. I ran the mile in high school. I tried to play volleyball, but a hit to the face quickly changed that. I even tried to take up running, but I passed out and doctors quickly told me to stay away from high-intensity workouts. In other words, I'm not Kendall Jenner, who shared in her on-screen Kardashian confessional that she was “literally built like an athlete.” Athletics just wasn't an option for me. Years later, I never thought that fashion and sports would one day be interconnected as they are in 2024. The importance of clothing has always impacted athletes, but there is no doubt that the fashion is currently going through its greatest sporting era. And when it comes to this game, I'm not just cheering from the sidelines: I'm committed to playing.

After all, how can you not fall for sport through fashion today? Especially in an era where Caitlin Clark is wearing head-to-toe Prada during the WNBA draft, Zendaya is going viral with every “tenniscore” look worn during the promotion. Challengers, or Lewis Hamilton, well, being Lewis Hamilton. Luxury brands have also followed suit, with labels like Dries Van Noten also revisiting classic pieces like rugby jerseys, elongating their hemlines or making the silhouette in sumptuous satin. Grace Wales Bonner has always seamlessly blended sportswear and redefined luxury, but her brand's collaboration with Adidas has taken the look to new heights. Miu Miu is known for being the brand that Miuccia Prada likes to have the most fun with, and that certainly showed when the brand's recent collections featured low-rise pleated tennis skirts, feather-adorned polo shirts, or drawstring shorts colorblocked tights that looked straight out of an episode of The CO.