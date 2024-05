Kerry Washington's little white dress is made for brides-to-be

With summer just around the corner, there's no denying that we're in the middle of little white dress season and the celebrity set is completely on board. Just last week, Anya Taylor-Joy styled an LWD micro-mini while promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max saga, Selena Gomez arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in an ivory knit minidress by Self-Portrait, and on May 21, Kerry Washington lit up a red carpet evening in a voluminous little white dress courtesy of Christopher John Rogers. All that to say ? It's time to get your trusty LWD out of storage (if you haven't already). At the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Washington attended a special screening of Ezra to support his former Scandal his co-star, Tony Goldwyn, who directed and stars in the new film. Before posing with her longtime friend, Washington took a few solo photos to show off her elegance. Christopher John Rogers Pre-Fall 2024 Selection. THE Scandal The dazzling LWD star showcased a plunging neckline connected to a sleek button-down corset, as well as an ultra-voluminous skirt that deserves its own moment of appreciation. Her mid-length skirt started with contrast ruffles at the waist and continued onto a separate A-line layer with a puffy petticoat underneath. From there, the star accessorized with classic Washington staples, including brown Jimmy Choo pumps and large diamond earrings from the celebrity-approved jewelry brand, Aurate (Meghan Markle is also a fan). For her mini Instagram photo sessionWashington carried a silver Brandon Blackwood clutch, which she later ditched to walk the red carpet. Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Entertainment Unfortunately, fashion enthusiasts (or brides-to-be) can't get their hands on Washington's exact Christopher John Rogers creation just yet, but pre-fall collections typically drop between May and July. However, you can still channel her look in the meantime. Check out the selection below for a Washington-inspired ensemble. And keep an eye out for her Christopher John Rogers dress in the coming weeks. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

