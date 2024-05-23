eBay and Rakuten Bet Resale Buyers Will Want Japanese Fashion





As consumers look for more affordable ways to get unique productsand orhigh quality clothing,eBayAndRakutenlet's test to see if the United Statesconsumers will jump at the chance to buysecond-hand Japanese fashion. Rakuma, the resale arm of a Japan-based technology companyRakuten Groupis testing a partnership with eBay to gauge U.S. interest in used Japanese fashion,Reutersreported Wednesday (May 22). The collaboration benefits from the current favorable exchange rate due to the weak yenas well ason the overall value-seeking behaviors of consumers. Due to the use of cases, covers, etc., these second-hand goods are in fairly good condition, Rakuma General Manager Kenichiro Hasegawa told the media outlet, emphasizing that resold Japanese luxury goods have a positive reputation.around the world. Saying something is used in Japan gives immediate value. Earlier this month, announcing thatPartnershipRakuten noted that in 2023, for the second year in a row, eBay Japannotethat the platform's Japanese merchants saw the most strength in the Branded Women's Clothing & Bags and Watches, Parts & Accessories categories. As such, the test of this collaboration will focus on these two categories. The company also said it would provide logistical support to Japanese merchants wanting to sell in the United States on eBay and that the companies expect demand to increase.be fedby a slight increase in US interest in resale goods. American consumers are buying more second-hand clothing. PYMNTS Intelligence Consumer Inflation Sentiment Report: Consumers Shop at Thrift Stores as Often as Other Retail taken from a survey ofmore … than2,300 American consumers in December. The study reveals that 43% of consumers purchased a second-hand product in 2023. Among these resale buyers, clothing and accessories was the most purchased category. Additional researchof the studyfound that consumers who purchased resale products last year purchased most of their clothing and accessories second-hand, purchasing only 42% of those items new from retailers. These shoppers estimated that buying second-hand clothing saved them 32% on costs. Additionally, bargain-seeking U.S. shoppers are showing a penchant for East Asian products, as evidenced by the expansion of discount retailersDaiso And Miniso. American companies havebeen preservedat a very high growth rate fora lot ofquarters, financial director of MinisoEason Zhangtold analysts last week on Minisosearningscall. According to our data, we achieved a CAGR of 130% for our sales in [the] United States enters [2021 and 2023]. In this March quarter, same-store sales [in the] The United States has always maintained very high growth, 30 to 40%. And it is one of the resources of our internal confidence with regard to the American market. Overall, consumers are looking for ways to save. The February/March installment of PYMNTS Intelligence New reality: the paycheck to paycheck relationship series,which is based on a survey of more than 4,000 American consumers, revealed thatHalf of shoppers have switched to cheaper merchants due to rising product prices. For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe daily Retail Newsletter.

