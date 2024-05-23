Jacqueline Fernandez dons a sheer dress in stunning second look from Cannes 2024; changes its spelling on Instagram | Bollywood





Jacqueline Fernandez captivated admirers as she recently walked the red carpet in a shimmering dress during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actor posted new photos of her second Cannes 2024 look, a sheer white dress with floral embroidery, combined with a diamond necklace. and a high bun. Read also | Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a golden spell on her first outing Jacqueline Fernandez shared photos of her second Cannes 2024 look on Instagram. Jacqueline Fernandez's new look at Cannes 2024 Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote in her caption: “Enjoying the sun, the films and the magic of Cannes!” She posed solo in her latest sun-kissed photos taken on the picturesque French Riviera. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The actor apparently changed the spelling of his name on Instagram by adding an extra “e” and changing it from Jacqueline to Jacqueliene. Jacqueline Fernandez's first Cannes look On Monday, Jacqueline was elegance personified on the red carpet in a gold dress designed by Mikael D Couture. She has since shared numerous photos and videos from her red carpet outing at The Substance premiere. She wrote in the caption of one of her latest Instagram posts that she was “nervous” walking on the carpet. The actor wrote Cannes Film Festival, where dreams meet reality! Thank you, @bmwindia_official, for including me in this historic and visually stunning show where we celebrate cinema, fashion and fabulous moments! Thank you @fetch_india @shaanmu @namitaalexander @sashajairam @mikaeldofficial @hassanzadeh_jewelry, my amazing team! Ps, I was nervous… Super excited for Cannes 2024 Before leaving for the film festival, Jacqueline shared her excitement about walking the red carpet and told news agency ANI: “I'm super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival again this year, this time in association with BMW, and I can't wait. It feels good to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora on a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have. already trodden.” Besides Jacqueline, this year, actors Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai at the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet soon. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will end on May 25.

