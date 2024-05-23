Parsons BFA fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection





In the golden age of couture, it was not uncommon for collections to consist of around a hundred looks; that doesn't begin to hold a candle to the Parsons BFA fashion show. The class of 2024, numbering 275 students, said course director Marie Geneviève Cyr, is the largest school and the show, with 217 outings, the most inclusive (in terms of number of students involved) on record. Each of the five sectors of the program (collections, fashion product, materiality, systems and society, and phygital fashion) was represented. Although effectively organized with subtle subthemes, the one-per-student approach gives a sense of multiplicity rather than narrative. It's like looking at a close-up of a pointillist painting, where you see the individual dots but don't have the perspective to see the whole picture. Fortunately, the school has a full website where a deeper dive into the collections is available. After reading all of this and acting as a reviewer for a course, this review combines the experience of the show with this background information. When it came to the show, dramatic silhouettes dominated. When following the natural body, the hips, shoulders and buttocks are often the center of attention. Like de Garons, Rei Kawakubo seems to have influenced styles with bulbous rounds. The monsters and other creatures spoke to the post-human theme that several students wrote about. It is worth noting the number of briefcases used as accessories. The world of work is still affected by the shockwaves of changes brought about by COVID-19; a corporate uniform is at least a source of visual stability. The fast pace of the digital age and the mobility of global society have left some students feeling harried and detached and seeking comfort and a sense of home through fashion. Nostalgia and anemoie (nostalgia for a time we never knew) continue to fascinate students, who look at their personal history (often using family photos as portals) or at a culture. (Queer history has been the subject of several theses.) More critical looks toward the past were shared by students considering the effects of colonialism; some grappled with the idea of ​​Americana. Many collections were made sustainably, but this was often part of the narrative rather than the main plot. Based on a review of students' statements, they want to use fashion to tell stories and communicate and view clothing as tools for change, connection, and self-expression.

