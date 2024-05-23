Demi Moore shines in a yellow Oscar de la Renta dress at Cannes 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore championed bright yellow while attending Chopard's “Once Upon a Time” event during the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The star of “The Substance,” which premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival, styled a look totally evocative of spring, embracing florals and more.

For her appearance at the event, Moore wore a floor-length dress courtesy of Oscar de la Renta, which featured a high slit, short train, and ruched fabric at the waist. The look included a pop of contrasting shades of pink and blue with two floral appliqués at the waist.

Demi Moore Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moore continued her floral dress theme with statement earrings courtesy of Chopard, which featured layers of cascading flowers on the accessories. As for her shoes, Moore styled a pair of bubblegum pink pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Moore's entire look evoked all the best and brightest elements of the spring season. The actress' raven black hair was styled by Stephen Beaver, with sleek makeup courtesy of Alex Babsky. Moore's ensemble was curated by longtime stylist Brad Goreski.

Demi Moore Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moore took full advantage of her time at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, creating pieces that demonstrate her approach to style. For the red carpet premiere of her film “The Substance” on Sunday, Moore opted for 3D asymmetry with a sculptural dress courtesy of Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture collection.

Moore also embraced the black and white trend seen at this year's Cannes Film Festival, wearing a plunging polka dot dress by Elie Saab the following Monday.

Demi Moore Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moore was in good company at Chopard's “Once Upon a Time” event during the Cannes Film Festival. Among the A-list stars who attended the evening's festivities, Bella Hadid styled a stunning backless cocktail dress by Dsquared2, while Bella Thorne opted for contrasting fabrics for her look.

