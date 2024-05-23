Tanner Dean, who loves small fashion brands with a story to tell

I met Tanner Dean this week on the topic of Five Fits With a few years ago. Since then, we have kept in touch via social media, as we all tend to do. But there's this kind of strange familiarity with a person that goes along with following them online. Tanner and I both come from the hardcore music scene; we started photographing shows and finding a place in a community full of weirdos and nerds. In a menswear world in which these kinds of subcultures tend to create insular pockets of personalities, it was an interesting point of connection.

Of course, he also posts outfits and clothes, and I've been a fan of his personal style ever since I met him. So I was doubly happy to connect with Tanner, who currently works at Céline, in his neighborhood over coffee to chat about life and style. We discussed his West Coast roots, growing up in Southern California before moving to Eugene, Oregon, and eventually New York, his love of niche Japanese fashion and the Bode-based brand in New York, how he became a figure of the and much more.

Bode Jacket; Vintage t-shirt; vintage Dockers pants; Maximum Henry belt; Blackstock & Weber shoes; Staatballet ring.

When did you first become interested in fashion?

My musical tastes as well as my upbringing kind of blend into my personal style, where I'm really drawn to Céline, Saint Laurent, Dior and Hedi Slimane, because he's someone who really loves surf rock in Malibu, but also British alternative punk, but also Berlin house music and New York indie sleaze. I also took four years of Japanese at an international high school. I was learning the language, and then that mixed with my taste for second-hand clothes and fashion. I discovered Comme des Garons, then it took off with Yohji Yamamoto and Undercover. I loved Undercover because of Jun Takahashi and his love for music, rock and indie. Stories are very important to me in clothing and fashion. If you create clothes that have no statement or vision, then why are you making them? It just doesn't make sense to me. I tend to like smaller brands because they tell the best story.

I was also part of that 2010s Portland hipster thing. That was my introduction to fashion. Being from Southern California and then hippie Eugene, Oregon, I still really like casual, bohemian, disheveled prep. Something buttoned up and pretty clean, but if you change it a little bit you make it a little scruffy or a little damaged. Another important aspect of fashion for me was that I wore a lot of black because I was going to shoot hardcore shows. I was always in Doc Martens, Carhartt double knees and a vintage t-shirt.

You have quite a large number of followers on Instagram, and even more on TikTok. What are the differences in the content you create for the two?

I speak directly to an audience on while Instagram I think it's a little more organized. I treat Instagram like the photography app it originally was, just because, again, probably going back to Portland curated latte art with the Pacific Northwest landscape, Portland hipsterism is still something I'm somewhat clinging to. I like to create a vision of what my feed and stories look like.

Shirt by Comme des Garons Men; shorts by Maison Margiela; shoes by Prada; glasses by Gentle Monster.

Why did you start creating video content on TikTok?

I originally started posting outfits because I wanted a catalog of all my personal style. People just started following. I started talking more on camera. Because I was in Oregon, I went to a thrift store and found a bunch of Carhartt double knees. I bought them because they cost ten or twenty dollars. I went on TikTok and I was like, This is what I bought at the thrift store. People were like, “It’s satire, isn’t it?” Because they think all these things are worth a lot of money, because in a resale market mindset, all these pants are worth a hundred to two hundred dollars on Grailed.

From there, people started to realize that I was more interested in Carhartt's double knees than the niche Japanese brands. I would wear Ann Demeulemeester, Undercover, Raf Simmons, Hedi Slimane. From there I reached Bode. This was definitely a big change for me in terms of color palette.

Why did you move to New York?

Because it's the only American city to organize a Fashion Week.

Has this had an impact on your personal style?

I still have all these little nods to the Oregon style. But I think it's the New York version.

Jacket by Craig Green; Whitesville T-shirt; pants by Kiko Kostadinov; Nike x Bode sneakers; glasses from Quality Mending.

What advice would you give to readers who want to branch out into more conceptual and fashion brands?

All my fashion comes from really enjoying a TV show, book, or movie. Like, that looks cool. I want to try to implement this. It's good to have interests outside of fashion, like music. The best place to find personal style is to look within, but it must be found within yourself and rooted in community. If you don't have one, then you're either following what everyone else is doing or you're spiraling internally.

Clothing is almost non-verbal communication. So it's just about knowing what conversation you want to have every day with the things you wear and who you want to have a conversation with as well. Which group T-shirt do you want to wear? What signage do you want to make? How do you want to feel? Do I want to feel casual? Do I want to feel like I have a task to accomplish? Putting something out of your comfort zone is always tricky, but you eventually discover [your community]. In New York, it's really easy.

Vintage jacket, T-shirt and pants; Maximum Henry belt; boots by Drews.

It's more popular than ever. There are more people, especially more straight guys, interested in clothes than ever before.

Yeah, I wore tall Ann Demeulemeester boots with a Raf Simmons cropped sweater in Eugene, Oregon. I would go to a coffee shop in there, and people would probably look at me like I was completely crazy. But I also really liked Thom Browne, and I like wearing Thom Browne skirts and subverting traditions. Hedi had guys in blouses with bows, skinny jeans and higher heels. Bode makes ballerinas with bows. I don't necessarily like traditional masculinity in fashion. I like clothes that are sometimes more feminine. It's always fun to have something with a bow and a boot like a lumberjack would, to do something bold, mixed with something softer. I like this conversation.

Can you give me three of your favorite places to shop in New York?

Quality repair is up there. I love vintage and Quality Mending is the best vintage store in New York. Oliver, the store owner, is the nicest, nicest guy. I go there and hang out. Bodes has to be there because I like the brand. I like the store, I like the clothes. Tokio7 for vintage archive creators and Japanese brands.

Thom Browne jacket, shirt, tie and boots; vintage jeans from Levi's; belt by Maximum Henry.

When you're not working, what are your favorite things to do in the city?

Go to shows, go to a coffee shop, and read. I spend time with my friends. I love a good wine bar. I like good restaurants with really nice, warm, darker ambient lighting. Food can be anything.

Are you a guy who loves food?

Yeah. If the space is good and I can just relax and sit, the food may be mediocre. I'm not very picky. I'm always willing to try something new when it comes to food. It's like the only area of ​​crazy spontaneity that I have, because I'm a routine person and I usually go to the same places. I'll try something new on the menu or I'll try a new drink. I really like doing this.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

It would be a black sweater, probably cashmere, with a vintage black T-shirt, black pants maybe pleated, probably a straight leg, then a pair of black boots or black loafers. Then I would throw on a statement jacket, and it would be something that blended the worlds of workwear and tailoring. It would probably be either my Bode Boxing Jacket or my Bode Senior Cord Jacket. All black, and then the jacket which is not a trendy piece but a signature piece. Something you wear so often that instead of being something that makes people think, Whoa, that's crazy, they go, Tanners in his Tanner jacket.

