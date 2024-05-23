



Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of drugging, sexually assaulting model Crystal McKinney in new trial

Sean “Diddy” Combsis accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a model, who also claims her career opportunities “quickly began to diminish and then completely evaporate” following the alleged assault at the rapper's New York studio. According to court documents obtained by ET, model Crystal McKinney claims she met the rap mogul in 2003, when she was 20, at the behest of an anonymous fashion designer who introduced her to her at an event. Men's Fashion Week held at the popular Cipriani restaurant. At New York. McKinney says the fashion designer “started directing [her] appearance, because he was trying to ensure that Combs found her attractive. ” When she arrived at the restaurant, McKinney alleges, the designer insisted that she sit directly across from Diddy, who she says began making flirtatious remarks to her and then insisted that She was “going to succeed one day” as a model. By then, McKinney claims she had already signed with the popular IMG modeling agency and had modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Macy's and others after winning MTV's top prize. Model Missionin 1998 at just 17 years old. ET has reached out to Diddy for comment. McKinney claims Diddy promised her he would help her career. But throughout the night, McKinney says Diddy's flirting bordered on “mocking, as he leaned across the table toward her” and “talked to her.” [her] with alcohol throughout dinner as he repeatedly refilled his wine glass. After dinner, McKinney claims Diddy invited her to his studio. She claims she agreed, under the assurance that they would not be alone in the studio. But when she arrived at the studio, McKinney claims “she found Combs and several other men sitting together.” She claims they were passing around “a bottle of Hennessy and some joints.” McKinney alleges she received a blow, which she says “felt very powerful.” The model claims in her lawsuit that she “later realized that Combs had mixed the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicant.” She also claims Diddy “pressured her to drink more alcohol and marijuana by telling her she was acting too uptight.” McKinney said in court documents that she “felt like she was floating” and that after realizing she was very intoxicated, “[Diddy] required [she] follow him.” She claims Diddy physically led her to the bathroom where he “forced himself [on her] and started kissing her without her consent. She claims Diddy then “pushed her head down to his crotch before ordering her to 'suck' him.” She alleges she refused, but Diddy “pushed her head toward his phallus and forced her to perform oral sex on him.” McKinney claims Diddy eventually took her back to the studio and “felt increasingly dizzy” before losing consciousness. She claims she “woke up in shock and found herself in a taxi heading to the designer's apartment.” She also states that “when his consciousness returned, [she] realized she had been sexually assaulted by Combs. Following the alleged assault, McKinney claims Diddy “blackballed” him from the industry and “used his significant influence to prevent [her] career evolution.” Then, in 2004, McKinney claims she attempted suicide and was hospitalized. And in the years that followed, McKinney says she suffered from alcohol and drug addiction “as she tried to deal with the emotional trauma of being assaulted.” McKinney – who claims the clothes she wore the night of the alleged assault were unwashed and wrapped in plastic – said her marriage (from 2006 to 2010) “fell apart because she made a nervous breakdown precipitated by memories of the attack. McKinney, who lives in Georgia, is suing Diddy for sexual assault under New York's Gender-Based Violence Protection Act. It is now the sixth trial for sexual assault Diddy faces. He was an R&B singer Cassie VenturaDiddy's trial in November sparked Diddy's legal troubles. Months after this initial trial — which the parties settled “amicably” less than 24 hours later — security footage surfaced last week —published by CNN– showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. The video, with multiple camera angles, was dated March 5, 2006. Diddy has since broken his silence following the video and said he was taking “full responsibility” for his actions in the video. The rap mogul is not only involved in multiple lawsuits, but he is also at the center of a federal investigation this appears to be linked to sex trafficking allegations. Diddy's lawyer denied the allegations against the artist while denouncing the tactics of law enforcement following a raid on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Peloton Suspends Use of Diddy's Music After Cassie Assault Video Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Says She Knows 'Exactly' How Cassie Feels Diddy Apologizes for Cassie Assault Video: A Timeline of His Prosecution

