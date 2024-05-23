Fashion insiders reveal what they wear on a long-haul flight





Balancing on the pointy end is more than just looking at the room for 24 hours. Broughton travels with two carry-ons to stay prepared: I always pack outfits for the first few days of my trip in case my suitcase goes missing, she says. Stick to items that are versatile and easy to coordinate. For Broughton, these include breezy dresses from Matteau, sandals from A.Emery and a pair of swimmers. Packaging is, of course, an art in itself, and Wong has perfected it. At Yu Mei, I built many of our products around the concept of packing well, inspired by my own experience of transportation and travel, she says. It's essential to choose a bag with a slip pocket that fits over the handles of a carry-on suitcase, fewer hands are required during transport and you can pack a deceptive amount. Our Claudia tote fits this description; the back pocket can be opened at the base to unlock this feature. The Claudia tote by Yu Mei. Use dividers and organizers, like packing cubes, in your carry-on luggage to keep everything streamlined, too. Wong uses his own line, called Utility, and says that once you figure out where everything is, you'll be able to find whatever you're looking for under the seat in front of you, without unpacking your entire bag. Packing a trio of cable ties keeps cords tidy. Feeling good on board is also important. Tozer swears by his blue light reading glasses for comfort, and jeweler Talia Shuvalov (Erede's other half) puts on melatonin for more restful sleep. She resists the urge to use in-flight Wi-Fi unless she has a work deadline, opting instead for excessive monitoring and rest. I always schedule extra time to relax before flights and adopt a flexible mindset for any unexpected twists and turns, she says. It sets the tone for a smoother trip, whether I'm flying alone or with family. I like the peace and quiet of a flight, where no one can contact you. We should all embrace disconnection! Shuvalov wears sunscreen on flights after a dermatologist warned her about the power of the sun at altitude, while McLaren uses a thick moisturizer to combat dehydration (she's been using Embryolisse Lait-Crme Concentr for 15 years) . Caon continually moisturizes his hands on board to combat the drying effects of hand sanitizer and harsh soaps. As for Broughton, she wears the Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask and applies it liberally throughout the flight. It helps pass the time, she says, and your skin loves it. Have a burning style question? Ask our fashion editor by email at [email protected].

