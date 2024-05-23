Bella Hadid wore a plunging silver dress with lots of diamonds in Cannes





Bella Hadid has always known how to turn heads on the Cannes red carpet, but this year it seems she's doing so exclusively through all-vintage pieces that show off her range of fashion power. His latest crush? A superb silver dress from the DSquared Fall-Winter 2006 collection for the Chopard “Once Upon A Time” gala. Made from flowing silk with crystal detailing, the dress seemed worthy of a fairy tale. Hadid's commitment to the retro theme goes beyond this magical night. Last week, she was spotted leaving Le Majestic hotel channeling her inner '90s model in a vintage Alaa dress. And as if that wasn't proof enough of her archival obsession, she was also seen wearing a gold lam Versace mini dress that would make even Donatella proud. Bellas shiny DSquared dress Styled by Molly Dickson, the design was stunning, with a deep neckline and open back. Meanwhile, the hemline and slight train were just the right length to show off her elegant matching heels. Thanks to the subtle highlights of bare skin, it was very fun and flirty, but the loose fit and liquid-like material made it elegant enough for the evening dress code. It's not an easy balance to strike, but Hadid makes it look easy. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Bellas Breathtaking Bling The real stars of the supers' outfit, however, might just be her dazzling Chopard diamond pendant necklace and matching earrings and rings, just the right way to complement the embellishment of her deeply plunging neckline. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Meanwhile, Hadid's glam squad finished off the look perfectly. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, a timeless choice that emphasized the intricate details of the dress. Her soft makeup, with a light peach blush, gave her skin a soft, dewy glow. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Will Hadid continue to concoct more vintage magic at Cannes? I'm not sure, but it proves that sometimes the best fashion moments are the ones that come with a good dose of history. Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

