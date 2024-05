Jennifer Lopez's magical Va-Va-Voom dress adopts the bohemian chic trend

Bohemian fashion is back in force. The once-beloved trend from the mid-2000s has been all the rage recently and Jennifer Lopez's latest red carpet outfit certainly proves it. Last night, Lopez co-signed the Boho Chic revival during a press event for her latest Netflix film, Atlas. Of course, she did it under the J.Lo brand. The actress and singer took to the red carpet solo in Mexico City, calling on one of the leading creators of bohemian taste: Chlo designer Chemena Kamali. Lopez sported a look inspired by Kamalis's debut fall 2024 collection for Chlo that was more French country than Jenny from the Block. Her white dress featured a low-cut neckline that reached almost to the navel, as well as a steep slit down the front of the skirt, reminiscent of this particularly famous Versace dress. But what really gave this outfit its bohemian chic edge were the layers of whimsical, semi-sheer ruffles that lined the piece. The detail swallowed up much of Lopez's figure, from her extra-long sleeves to the slight train that formed at the back of the dress. For glamour, Lopez naturally took inspiration from her ready-to-wear. She kept things simple with a tousled, messy bun, bronzed makeup, chandelier earrings, and her go-to platform pumps. Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On the runway, Kamali accessorized this particular look with aviator sunglasses, black studded flats and a sculptural handbag. Lopez's version appears to have undergone a few changes since its debut in February, mainly a few extra layers of ruffles and a plunging front. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Kamalis show seemingly kicked off the return of Boho, evoking images of its ancestors like Sienna Miller, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. And Lopez certainly isn't the only A-list name to get on board. Beyoncé recently adorned herself with Chlo, a sheer lace jumpsuit to some checkerboard plaid. In Cannes, Miller sported a custom Chlo look, a sheer, ruffled dress that bore a striking resemblance to Lopez's red carpet outfit. Miller in particular, an OG Chlo girl, seemed naturally comfortable with the Boho resurgence. At the Met Gala in recent months, she joined Kamali, Greta Gerwig and Zoe Saldana in frilly and groovy Chlo looks. Lopez's embrace of the Boho trend seems like a natural progression of her style. Although she has never shied away from a beaded dress (like her Met Gala Schiparelli, iykyk) she's also been wearing a lot of 70s style jeans and retro accessories lately. And, of course, Lopez made the trend completely her own here by way of some va-va-voom, skin-baring accents.

