Senior Sales Manager – Men's/Home at Bloomingdale's





About Bloomingdale's makes fashion personal and fun, aspirational yet accessible. Our mission is to guide and inspire our clients to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. We will always strive to make Bloomingdale's unlike any other store in the world. Everyone plays a vital role in bringing our mission to life. Regardless of position, we believe all colleagues have a voice and access to share their thoughts with all levels of management. Our colleagues are passionate, motivated, enterprising and collaborative. We welcome and embrace diversity of backgrounds, thoughts, and opinions while having a lot of fun along the way. Position Overview

The Senior Director, Sales (SMS) is a hands-on leader at the forefront of the colleague and customer experience. Through an inspiring leadership style, strong interpersonal skills and business acumen, SMS guides the sales journey and inspires his team to achieve sales and service results. The primary objective of SMS is to drive sales and build relationships with customers by training, coaching and developing a team of professional and hourly colleagues. A text message from Bloomingdale's oversees a complex, multi-layered, multi-million dollar component of the store's overall business; may include diverse business families, direct professional reports, and/or significant span of control. A successful SMS Bloomingdale's has an inherent passion for people, whether it's recruiting, onboarding and developing their direct reports or ensuring the customer receives an exceptional experience.

Essential functions Achieve and exceed sales goals by leading Bloomingdale's initiatives through coaching and recognition, while optimizing productivity and efficiency.

Review and use data to ensure recognition of colleagues; and develop and communicate strategies to improve results.

Determine strategies to encourage and motivate colleagues to solicit loyalists.

Continue to develop customer relationships through customer acquisition initiatives.

Monitor and resolve performance issues in a timely manner.

Actively fill vacant positions: interview, hire, train, lead, manage, coach, develop, coordinate and evaluate direct and indirect reports; establish a work strategy; provide feedback and manage the team to meet or exceed expectations for performance and behavior.

Analyze reports to develop strategy and produce results; implement action plans focused on deficient areas and highlight growth opportunities.

Ensure the most efficient coverage of sales floors through the development of workforce solutions and lead sales initiatives throughout the store as needed.

Meet and exceed sales goals by observing, coaching and modeling customer-centric sales behaviors while providing a fun shopping environment where all customers feel welcome.

Require and champion the use of sales technology to support a seamless customer experience.

Lead and train relationship selling, build a customer backlog and drive awareness to maximize business.

Lead the execution of merchandising strategies in partnership with the Visual Merchandise Manager / Merchandise Manager.

Provide daily monitoring of the fulfillment process, tracking metrics throughout the day to ensure optimal fill rate.

Additional projects as assigned. SKILLS We encourage candidates with a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience in a related field to apply.

3 to 5 years of related experience.

Effectively communicate and present information to store leadership, colleagues and customers, as well as all levels of internal and external business partners.

Ability to effectively plan and execute strategies that quickly adapt to changing priorities; monitor and manage workflow as needed.

Excellent leadership, facilitation and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work across functional lines and at multiple levels.

Enterprising and resourceful, works well independently as well as as a member of a team.

Ability to work a flexible schedule with retail hours including days, evenings, weekends and/or holidays. Physical Requirements Requires periods of walking, standing, hearing, talking, reaching, crouching, and climbing ladders.

Frequent use of computers and other office equipment.

Requires close vision, color vision and ability to adjust focus.

Frequently lift/move up to 25 lbs.

