Fashion
My future daughter-in-law called me a “moron” because of this wedding dress.
A woman shared a controversial family situation on social media and asked for others' opinions after a future daughter-in-law of the bride-to-be tried to guide the choice of dress for the upcoming wedding, with unsuccessful results.
Asked the older woman on the Reddit page known as “Am I the Asshole” recently, “AITA for apparently making the marriage all about me by being difficult and not leaving my work to go dress shopping?”
The mother-in-law travels for work Monday through Friday, she told others.
“I fly out every Monday and come back on Friday because of a project to supervise,” she wrote on the platform.
Meanwhile, her future daughter-in-law, she says, works “four days a week, 10-hour shifts.”
The older woman, calling herself “BrilliantMuffin1405” on Reddit, said the younger woman “wants [meet] get up to buy a dress for the wedding. She wants to be there when I get a dress. I was originally just going to wear the same dress that I wear for all weddings (blue maxi dress), but she wanted me to wear something else because it would match her bridesmaids.
So, the future mother-in-law writes, she checked her calendar and saw that “Sunday would be the best day to do this.” We both left. She told me no, since it's her day off.
Then the bride “proposed Monday,” the older woman said.
“I told him I couldn’t and that I had to work. Then I suggested Friday or Saturday after work [but] these were also closed.
The young woman, she added, “wants me to stop working. I then suggested she send me examples of what she wanted, and I'll go shopping myself and buy something like the examples. Also, stop.
The mother-in-law said: “After many discussions, I said [her] that [I] I'll just wear the blue dress. This started an argument and she called me an idiot.
She continued: “My son is furious because I am making marriage about me and not taking time off work. I don't think I'm being unreasonable.
In an update to her post, the woman wrote that her son wanted her to share her story on Reddit to see what others were saying. He then “told me I could wear the blue dress and it wouldn’t be a problem.”
For now, she added, “no response [from] future DIL.
To date, more than 8,000 people have reacted to the post, with more than 2,000 comments.
The woman was referred to as “NTA” by others on the platform.
Dr. Kathy Wilkerson, a California-based licensed clinical psychologist who deals with many relationship issues, recognized how difficult such family situations can be.
“Everyone has a very busy life and everyone wants to try to make other people happy without straying too far from their path,” she told Fox News Digital in an email.
“The original poster does not have a difficult schedule and is unwilling or unable to take time off work. Some projects cannot be left alone, unattended. I suppose since she has to go there every week, her presence there is essential.
Nickerson added, “What I would suggest is that she tells her future daughter-in-law that she wants to make her happy, and she understands that it's a very important day.”
As such, she continued, “the future DIL should choose three dresses that she would be happy in.” [the original poster] to wear and she [the future mother-in-law] I will choose one of these three.
Nickerson said, “The goal in these situations is always to compromise without giving up too much. Be as flexible as possible and always validate the other person's feelings, even if you disagree.
Another person wrote a much more direct message to the woman: “I would keep your son's room ready for him.” He will be back.”
The top comment on Reddit about the family drama, which received some 13,000 “upvotes,” contained the following thoughts: “You offered reasonable suggestions to make this work, and she rejected every one of them. It's not your fault. Why is she so invested in being there with you? You can surely choose a dress in a cut and style that would be appropriate and suitable.
This commenter also said of the bride-to-be: “She is incapable of compromise.” I would have lost my cool saying “it’s my day off”. No marriage can be happy without the ability to compromise.
The same person said, “Is she always like that, about everything?” If so, your son is making a huge mistake and marrying someone who will make his life hell.
Another person addressed their thoughts to the son: “Apologize to your mother and tell your fiancé that she should either accept that your mother wears the blue dress or allow your mother to choose her own dress of the color appropriate OR engage in a shopping trip. on a day when your mother is off.
