Swifts 2024 First Nations dress revealed





The NSW Swifts are excited to unveil the 2024 First Nations Clubs dress which has once again been designed by proud Wongaibon woman, Tarsha Hawley. A former QBE Swifts Academy athlete and Netball NSW Premier League player, 2024 marks the fourth season in which Hawley has been tasked with designing the Indigenous uniform. The Swifts will wear the dress for the first time in Saturday night's Round 7 Suncorp Super Netball clash against the Thunderbirds at Adeliade, which also serves as a rematch of the Grand Final. Historically, negotiations with First Nations took place over consecutive weeks to align with National Reconciliation Week (May 27 to June 3). However, in 2024 they will align with two of the biggest weeks in the First Nations calendar: NRW and NAIDOC week (7-14 July 2024): That means the Swifts will host their own First Nations round at Ken Rosewall Arena in Round 13, which will also face the Thunderbirds. Tarsha Hawley, Swifts' First Nations dress designer. I am very privileged to be able to design the NSW Swifts Indigenous dress for 2024, Hawley said. I am a very passionate and proud Wongaibon woman, who hopes to inspire and teach my culture to others. My painting is a representation of several crowds, of a single community. HISTORY OF DRESSES 2024 Shown on the right of the painting, I have placed the indigenous flag. As an Aboriginal woman, I feel a sense of pride when I look at the Aboriginal flag and it can now be used freely, becoming copyright free from 22 January 2022. Flags unite people and us, as 'Indigenous people, want it to be treated like all other official flags recognized in the world. Around the flag, at the edge of the wavy lines, is a representation of people which symbolizes women. I painted 105 women to represent every player who played for the Swifts up until the start of the 2024 season. The connection of a community really shows in the Swifts environment and it's important to continue to recognize that. The wavy lines symbolize the obstacles we all encounter: nothing is ever simple or given. It's hard work, and hard work beats talent any day of the week. Every turn is an obstacle, and the footprints show the journey we take as athletes and as Indigenous people trying to be recognized. I used the goanna as it is called the protector: it gives strength both internally and externally. The goanna reminds us that we are strong, not only when we protect and defend ourselves, but also when we show the courage to face our own emotions and share them with others in our communities. The whale connects animals, people and places together. Around the goanna and the whale are many different communities, which men and women protect.

