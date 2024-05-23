Designer catches pythons and turns them into fashion

The first time Elle Barbeito skinned an invasive Burmese python, she almost lost her lunch. Twice. At first, she slashed the snake's stomach with the razor and half-digested prey spilled out. Things got even grosser further down the digestive system.

Despite the disgust, Barbeito sought beauty. And she found it, not only in the avant-garde fashion pieces she makes invasive Burmese pythons that she and her father catch, but as part of a larger process of removing a beautiful but highly destructive predator from her beloved Florida.

It's an extremely hot morning in his father's backyard in Cutler Bay, south of Miami, and Barbeito, 27, pinches the belly skin of a thawed 7-foot python and begins to meticulously cut it. “The pinch is to keep the razor away from the flesh and organs,” she says, shooing away the flies that gather.

She wears dozens of bracelets. Ornate tattoos span each arm and the sides of his fingers. Her chrome nails glisten against the dark brown and taupe of the snakeskin.

Once she has released enough skin to be able to grip it, she stands up, grasps the skin in one hand and the snake's head in the other, and pulls steadily as if aiming a bow and arrow. The skin peels off slowly and perfectly from the body.

After three or four additional blows, the skin, beautiful, elastic but resistant, is free. The stunning coffee, beige and taupe camouflage that gives rise to beautiful clothing also makes them almost invisible in the field.

The invasive predators, which have reached 19 feet in Florida, have decimated South Florida's wilderness areas for decades, reducing mammal sightings by up to 98 percent in parts of Everglades National Park and destabilizing ecosystems.

Brought here by the exotic pet trade in the 1970s and 1980s, the snakes escaped, bred extensively in the wild and have now traveled as far north as Lake Okeechobee and suburban Fort Myers.

Barbeito will soak today's skin in a mason jar filled with alcohol and glycerin for two weeks, then take it to her grandmother's house where she will make it into bustiers, bikini tops, watch straps and belts . Some of his designs seem a little dangerous, perfect for the nightlife of Miami or Brooklyn, but others evoke Western wear, like a cowboy belt that would impress on a big two-night out.

The genesis

Barbeito, a Miami native of Cuban descent, was studying fashion design in New York six years ago at the Pratt Institute when his father, Mark Yon, failed to return a late-night message . She got him on the phone the next day. “He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I was in the Everglades hunting pythons,'” she says. “I was like, “WHAT!” »

Upon his return to Miami, she begged him to let her accompany him to the Everglades while he worked as a python hunter under contract with the South Florida Water Management District.

She was amazed when she saw him catch a snake. “I was like, ‘What the fuck? It's crazy, but also super fascinating. And a really cool way to spend time with my dad.

Barbeito also catches predators. At first, her father only allowed her to catch hatchlings 2 to 3 feet long, but she has since grown to 8 feet. When she finally caught an adult snake, her father and friends encouraged her. “It was like an initiation,” she says.

Snake slaughtering, which his father does as a contractor, is not that fun. “This part sucks. It's not like we enjoy killing this magnificent snake. This breaks my father's heart. But we recognize that the reason they are here is due to human error and it is our responsibility to fix it. He taught me that it's better to look at the bigger picture and realize that it's better to preserve the entire Everglades than just these snakes.

His father started skinning snakes because it was a waste not to do so. “As soon as I found out it preserved skins, I thought, 'Oh, I should see if I can use this stuff (for clothing).' He had skins in the shed and my mother-in-law said to him: “Give them to him!” »

Farm to table is a culinary watchword, but with Barbeito's work, there is a parallel between the field and fashion. You can buy a $4,800 python leather bag from a European designer, but that leather comes from python farms in Asia — these designers don't catch or skin snakes. “It’s one thing to look at photos, it’s another to take (the animal) apart. The first time I did it, I was fascinated by how everything (tissues, flesh, skin, membranes) was connected to form this magnificent snake. It was spiritual, in a way.

“Often fashion designers don't have that kind of relationship with their material, they don't have the privilege of knowing where it comes from,” Barbeito explains.

When she started posting her work on social media, there was love, but also some hate.

“People didn't realize they were invasive, so they thought I was just killing snakes. I would have so many people on my Instagram saying, “You’re a monster!” What are you doing? You're killing these snakes just to make props!' I understand. But once I explained it, they were like, “Oh, okay, I'll shut up now.” »

grandmother's house

Barbeito draws and sews at her grandmother's house in Kendall, a few miles from the Everglades, where she and her father catch snakes.

The house is a bit of a menagerie, with three small barking dogs, a large hissing parrot, a stuffed alligator head next to the sewing machine and 8-foot python skins pinned to a board.

All of her pieces are sold online, directly to customers and she makes them to order. Best sellers include bikini tops ($525) and bustiers ($2,500) as nightlife items, as well as unisex belts ($575) and bootstraps ($375), which can go on any what a boot.

“When people buy pieces from me, they say it's the best way to start a conversation: there's a whole story that goes with it. It's really cool, because it's a way to educate people.

Actor Gino Vento, who grew up in Miami but now lives in Los Angeles, bought a wallet from Barbieto a few years ago and recently purchased a belt.

“I wear it every day. This is my everyday belt – dress it up, dress it up. I wear it to events, to the supermarket.

Both accessories raise questions. “Every time I take out my wallet to pay for something, someone asks me questions. I didn't know pythons were invasive when I purchased the wallet. But now I'm giving up that little bit of knowledge I learned from Her. It's really cool what a wallet can do.

Barbeito's latest collection, Florida Girls, is a tribute to the girls and women who make Florida unique. “There are a lot of people who move here without understanding what makes Florida what it is. Everyone says, “Florida man this, Florida man that,” and I was like, “Okay, but what about the Florida girls?” »

She met cattle ranchers in their 60s (“the toughest women I've ever met,” she says), a woman who races flat-track motorcycles, and two teenage cowgirls at Homestead who participate in barrel racing at rodeos. Each inspired pieces from the collection, including a python jumpsuit and slightly cowgirl, slightly rock'n'roll boots.

Florida Girls will also be a documentary film about the women who inspired the collection. Last year, it obtained funding from Oolite Arts to produce it and highlight “the complex relationships between people, place and progress as the state faces further development and growth”.

Barbeito does not make thousands of pieces and sell them at retail. His work is the opposite of fast fashion. “I'm very concerned about sustainability to the point where it stops me from creating things,” she says. “I was trying to find a way to solve a problem rather than make it worse.

Some might say that its small-scale operation cannot make a difference. “For me, that makes a difference. It's my whole life. And it's not my responsibility to save the whole world. … As long as I do my part, and if more people did their part, it would be part of a better solution.

Bill Kearney covers the environment, outdoors and tropical weather. He can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow him on Instagram @billkearney or on @billkearney6.