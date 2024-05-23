Anna Taylor-Joy wears lace-up dress with her back partially exposed





Anya Taylor-Joy went sexy and sultry for her latest look! The 28-year-old actress strutted around New York in a sizzling, head-turning Mugler mini dress ahead of her appearance in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday May 22. The figure-hugging number, styled by Ryan Hastings from the designer's autumn/winter 2024 line, featured angled sleeves while the back had black horizontal lace-up straps, leaving her back partially exposed. Taylor-Joy wore a long blonde high ponytail, red stilettos and a metallic bracelet to complete the sexy look. Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on May 22, 2024.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She is no stranger to showing off her versatility when it comes to fashion. Earlier this month, she donned a champagne Dior ballgown for the screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max saga at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The old Hollywood glamor look was accessorized with sparkling Tiffany & Co. earrings and a statement necklace. For this ensemble, she also wore a chic updo, adding a pop of color with red lipstick. Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on May 22, 2024 in New York.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On May 2, Taylor-Joy changed things up again, digging into the archives of Paco Rabanne's spring/summer 1996 collection for her appearance at the film's premiere in Sydney, Australia. Styled by Hastings, her wardrobe boasted a gold and silver embellished mini dress and a matching headpiece decorated with pointed arrows. Her hair was tucked under the attention-grabbing headpiece and she wore clear slingback pumps on her feet. Taylor-Joy has certainly established herself since her youth. She said she regained her confidence after being bullied because of her appearance. She told Drew Barrymore during a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show who her parents had to thank for helping her see beyond the negativity. Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the Ed Sullivan Theater on May 22, 2024 in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images

The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! “I was very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied because of my appearance, my mother would always say, 'You look at the inside of someone, you look at the inside of someone.' ” she said at the time. “You don't look at the classes, you don't look at anything like that. You don't look at what they do for work. It's just, 'Do you love this person's heart?'” Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She told Barrymore she just wanted to “give my mom a big thank you for this.” [advice] because it was really useful. Furiosa: A Mad Max saga opens in theaters Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/anna-taylor-joy-wears-lace-up-dress-with-her-backside-partially-exposed-8652804 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos