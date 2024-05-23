Fashion
25 Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales 2024: J.Crew, REI, Nordstrom and More
When it comes to the best Memorial Day sales, the first thing to know is that you don't have to wait until the day itself to snag the best deals. Over the past few years, the week leading up to the long weekend (and heck, the week after) has become fair game for brands and retailers looking to kick off the unofficial start of summer with must-have products. not to be missed. offers.
What does all this mean? Everything you could want for your chicest summer is on sale right now. Outerwear? Check. Designer objects? Absolutely. Shoes ready for vacation? You bet. Cupboard essentials? Highligths.
Below, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day clothing sales for your shopping pleasure. While these sales will continue throughout the weekend, there are no guarantees regarding inventory. The best way to ensure you get what you want is to get it now. Also keep this page updated as new sales come in, so be sure to check back.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie kicks off summer with 20% off sitewide. If the entire stock is worth checking out, we suggest heading straight for the knit polos and baggy jeans.
Huckberry
Your one-stop shop for tough, impactful and durable clothing, gear and footwear, offers a huge selection discounted up to 40%. So if you have any adventures lined up (both near and far), jump on them.
J Crew
If you haven't heard, J Crew is very much back. The same goes for its excellent Memorial Day sale, which offers up to 40% off almost the entire collection and 50% off a ton of summer styles already on sale through May 28.
Keen Shoes
Depending on who you ask, Keen could very well become the next cult shoe brand for men. For Memorial Day, they're offering 25% off all outdoor styles for the weekend, including the current Uneek sandal, the bizarre Newport, and the bomb-proof Targhee.
Levi's
For its summer sales, the first name in denim is offering 30% off sitewide, plus an additional 40% off sale styles. Although 501s are a no-brainer, many offers are possible.
Mohawk General Store
The ace Mohawk General Store It happens to be one of the coolest independent stores in the world. They're also offering you 20% off almost everything in the store from now through the weekend. Hurry up.
Mr Porter
Mr Porters Legendary Spring Sale is officially launched, which means an absurd number of pieces from one of the most comprehensive, luxurious and wearable menswear selections on the planet are now up to 50% off.
Replaced
Even if you don't have a vacation around the corner, you can pretend you do with up to 30% off some of our products. Replaced best-selling, beach-ready styles, including our favorite huaraches on the market.
The north face
Save up to 40% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes and accessories from the legendary outerwear companya selection that includes iconic styles like the Denali fleece and the 92 Nuptse jacket.
Percival
Percival makes some of our favorite knits, and the brand's Impossible range of wardrobe-enhancing essentials, statement pieces and separates are up to 55% off, with free shipping on orders over of $100.
RI
Hikers, campers, trail runners, climbers and virtually any other type of outdoor enthusiast, rejoice, the REI's Brilliant Annual Anniversary Sale is live. Almost everything you need to go out is 30% off until May 27, with flash sales of up to 50% off select items.
SSENSE
IYKYK: The SSENSE sales are in full swing and the retailer has reduced almost all of its seasonal inventory by up to 50%. Good news for you: there is still a long way to go.
Jaxxon
One of GQ's Favorite Affordable Prices jewelry brands takes up to 40% off. The selection? Gorgeous. If you're looking for something shiny that won't break the bank, now is the time to make your choice.
Nordstrom
Nordstroms Mid-Annual Sale is Herebut retailers' designer sales are going crazy right now, with some really hard hitters marked down by up to 40%.
More Memorial Day Clothing Sales Worth Buying
Adidas: Take an extra 30% off both sales and select gear at full price.
Amazon: A rotating selection of daily deals from Amazon Basics and brands like Dickies, Casio, and more.
American trench: Get up to 60% off some of our favorite socks from the game.
Countryside: Take up to 30% off one of the most comprehensive, technical, and well-tested selections of clothing, shoes, and more through May 27.
Peter Blundstone: It's spring cleaning time, so score 25% off some of your favorites, including the iconic Chelsea boot.
Corridor: Get 20% off everything, and everything in this case means some of the softest fabrics, sickest knits, and easiest pants in the game.
Everlane: One of the most transparent brands on the market lets you get 25% off sitewide.
GH Bass: Score an extra 20% off select sale styles, including some beautiful takes on classic Weejuns.
Madewell: Get up to 60% off with code LONGWEEKEND.
Nike: Get 25% off summer styles including sneakers, sweatshirts and more.
Solomon: Up to 25% off almost everything, including a ton of those sneakers. (The good ones.)
Todd Snyder: Up to 30% off a range of summer-ready pieces And closet essentials.
