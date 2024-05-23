Fashion
This flattering Old Navy dress is the “dress of the year,” according to a shopping expert, and it only costs $40.
Where do you go when you're looking for home pants that aren't leggings? When you're looking for sandals you can walk for miles in? For me, the answer is simple: the online community of shopping expert Caroline Moss, better known as “Well, thanks, I just bought it“There, you'll find a tribe of bargain hunters (affectionately known as Geezers) dispensing proven shopping advice day in and day out.
I check the group the Facebook page religiously for gemstones, but I also enjoy Moss's newsletters, which highlight his personal choices. Recently, as she has for five years, she declared the dress of the year 2024. Yes, it's a big deal: Geezers look forward to this choice as soon as the weather warms up. This year, Old Navy Ribbed Knit Fit and Flare Maxi Dress is the one.”
Once word spreads about how amazing this all-size dress looks on different people, we bet it will sell out, so don't miss your chance to grab it now. It's available in colors including fiery red, slimming black and this pretty pink.
Don't let its unassuming silhouette fool you: this $40 dress is magical, and its simplicity is what makes it incredible. It's a blank canvas to style however you see fit, depending on where you're headed. Pair it with a denim jacket and classic white sneakers or flip flops for a casual look. Go a little fancier with heels or sandals and a pair of dazzling earrings.
As for the fit, this dress is available in regular sizes up to 4X, as well as sizes petite and large up to XXL. It really works for just about everyone and every body. It may look fitted in photos, but the thick ribbed cotton isn't too clingy or too revealing. It also contains a little spandex, so it's stretchy and will move with you. And the maximum length? It's perfect for leaning over without showing off the goods!
If you're wondering why Moss loves this dress, here's what she had to say in her newsletter: “A basic that will go with everything in your wardrobe. Dress it up, dress it down! Layer it in fall and winter, wear it.” alone in summer. Endless possibilities.
Do you still need convincing that this dress should be at the top of your Memorial Day shopping list? Old Navy buyers are just as impressed. There are over 500 five-star reviews, with shoppers raving about the fit and fabric quality. They also like that it’s not transparent!
“I bought three in different colors,” said one shopper. “I thought if I didn't like them, I'd go back. But damn, I love them. The weight of [the] The material is perfect, not flimsy or cheap. It also has a little extra material to give it more shine. It hangs perfectly.”
Another customer commented: “I've received so many compliments already, plus it's so comfortable! You have to get it!
A common complaint? The duration. That said, this hasn't been a problem for most people.
“Very flattering on a curvy girl,” one person explained. “I bought all the colors except the wishbone. [The dress] It’s a long time for me, but I still love him.”
Psst: Worried about your bra straps showing? Shop the best bras of 2024, including our favorite strapless option.
Shoppers say washing this dress is a breeze and it doesn't wrinkle easily, a boon for summer travel.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
