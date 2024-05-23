Connect with us

Bella Hadid wore a '90s clothing trend that will be major this summer

If you've been following Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid steal the show everywhere she goes. Since arriving in Cannes, she has been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaw-droppers in every outfit. One of my favorite looks Hadid wore this week was the one she was spotted in yesterday at her hotel.

For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin mini dress stood out to me for many reasons (it's awesome), the main one being that it was the perfect example of the return of a certain 90s fashion trend. Backless dresses, in especially fitted minis like Hadid's, have made a comeback, like all the other big trends of the 90s. Hadid proves how elegant a backless dress can be and how beautifully it highlights your collarbone. If you suddenly have the urge to add a backless dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that will give you that “90s cool girl” look.

Bella Hadid wears a yellow dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes

Bella Hadid wears a yellow dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

