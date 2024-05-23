Coordinator, Global Visual Merchandising Men's & Coachtopia job with Coach





Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of creative director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive, courageous spirit of our hometown, we create beautiful things, built to last, so you can be yourself. Coach is part of the Tapestry portfolio, a global house of brands committed to extending all that is possible. Part of the Tapestry family, we are part of a global house of brands that demonstrate unwavering optimism and are committed to being innovative and completely inclusive. Visit Our people to learn more about Tapestry's commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity. Reports to: Senior Director, Global Visual Merchandising Men's & Coachtopia Location: New York, New York Coach was founded in 1941 as a family workshop and today is one of New York's leading design houses of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. We attribute the importance of the Coach brand to the unique combination of our original American attitude and design, our heritage of fine leather goods and custom fabrics, the superior quality of our products and our commitment to the customer experience . At Coach, we bring together strong, collaborative people in a culture of mutual respect, support, accountability and passion for the brand and product. Our goal is to provide an inspiring, modern workplace that allows exceptional talent to flourish. Primary objective: The Coordinator, Global Visual Merchandising Men's & Coachtopia – will support sample coordination/management, create compelling visual guidelines and help develop visual strategies to increase brand awareness, achieve sales goals and maximize profitability. This position will interact with cross-functional teams to identify key messages and set clear goals that continually improve the consumer experience. This will be a multi-channel role supporting Retail, Outlet and Coachtopia. The successful candidate will leverage their visual merchandising skills to… Organize, extract and manage product samples.

Support the monthly creation of global in-store VM guidelines: Collaborate with Global Merchandising, Sample Management, Marketing and Design to create a dynamic and innovative VM direction. Creation of physical and digital content

Support setup of seasonal showroom installations and special events.

Conduct seasonal trend reporting and inspiration research. The accomplished individual will possess… 2-3 years of experience in visual merchandising with fashion-related brands and a specialty retailer; field or in-store visual experience and/or corporate visual experience preferred.

Experience working with leather goods and lifestyle categories: bags, small leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches and sunwear.

Passionate about visual merchandising and fashion.

Ability to follow directions, multitask, and manage changing priorities.

Ability to respond quickly with a strong sense of urgency.

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Power Point, Excel). An outstanding professional will… An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered

Excellent communication and organizational skills with ability to interact with a diverse group.

Strong experience in aesthetic and visual design/style.

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop). Coach is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All employment decisions (including recruitment, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the qualifications of the applicant or employee to the extent that they relate to the requirements of the position in question. These decisions are made without regard to age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, origin ethnicity, national origin, foreign origin, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law. Visit Coach at www.coach.com. Our skills for all employees Courage : Do not hold back anything that must be said; provides current, direct, comprehensive and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deal with people's problems regarding any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action when necessary.

: Do not hold back anything that must be said; provides current, direct, comprehensive and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deal with people's problems regarding any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action when necessary. Creativity : Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be considered original and value-added in brainstorming contexts.

: Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be considered original and value-added in brainstorming contexts. Client orientation: Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and earns their trust and respect.

Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and earns their trust and respect. Dealing with ambiguity : Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are unresolved; there is no need to finish things before moving on; can comfortably manage risk and uncertainty.

: Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are unresolved; there is no need to finish things before moving on; can comfortably manage risk and uncertainty. Aim for results: He can be counted on to successfully exceed his objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Constantly pushes himself and others to achieve results.

He can be counted on to successfully exceed his objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Constantly pushes himself and others to achieve results. Sense of interpersonal relationships : Good relationship with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; establishes appropriate relationships; establishes constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high-tension situations.

: Good relationship with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; establishes appropriate relationships; establishes constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high-tension situations. Learn on the fly: Learns quickly when faced with new problems; a keen and versatile learner; open to change; analyzes successes and failures to find signs of improvement; experiments and will do everything to find solutions; enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; quickly grasps the essence and underlying structure of everything. Our skills for all People Managers Strategic agility : sees clearly in front of him; can accurately anticipate future consequences and trends; has broad knowledge and perspectives; is future-oriented; can articulately paint credible images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans.

: sees clearly in front of him; can accurately anticipate future consequences and trends; has broad knowledge and perspectives; is future-oriented; can articulately paint credible images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans. Develop direct reports and others: Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; frequently organizes development discussions; is aware of each person's career goals; develops convincing development plans and executes them; pushes people to accept developmental changes; will support those who need assistance and further development; cooperates with the organization's development system; is a builder of people.

Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; frequently organizes development discussions; is aware of each person's career goals; develops convincing development plans and executes them; pushes people to accept developmental changes; will support those who need assistance and further development; cooperates with the organization's development system; is a builder of people. Building effective teams: Merges people into teams when necessary; creates strong morale and spirit in their team; shares victories and successes; promotes open dialogue; allows people to complete and be accountable for their work; defines success in terms of the entire team; creates a feeling of belonging to the team. Coach is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All employment decisions (including recruitment, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the qualifications of the applicant or employee to the extent that they relate to the requirements of the position in question. These decisions are made without regard to age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, origin ethnicity, national origin, foreign origin, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Tapestry, Inc. will provide applicants and employees with reasonable accommodations based on disabilities or religious beliefs. If you require reasonable accommodation to complete the application process, please contact Tapestry People Services at 1-855-566-9264 or [email protected] #LI-HYBRID #LI-2655 Visit Coach at www.coach.com. Work configuration: hybrid BASE SALARY SCALE $60,000.00 HAS $75,000.00 Annually

Click here – Compensation and benefits of American companies

