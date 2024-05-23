Bella Hadid wore a silver ballgown in Cannes





Diamonds were Bella Hadid's best friend as she stepped out on the French Riviera on Tuesday evening. Just hours after being photographed at the iconic Martinez Hotel in a vintage nude Gucci dress with cutout backs, the Cannes Film Festival style queen continued her sartorial reign with a sleek silver dress from the era of year 2000, jewel encrusted and featuring the lowest. diving back. Trading off her ivory number from earlier in the day, the rbella perfume founder went glamorous in this bodycon silk dress for the Chopard Once Upon A Time party on May 21. Dsquared2 fall 2006 ready-to-wear collectionaccording to Voguelooked like an elevated version of the classic 2000s ballgown, with crystal-encrusted details along the bodice and dramatic bedazzled straps that offset the extremely low-back dresses. The subtle side cutouts, deep V-neckline and short train that offered a glimpse of the metallic peep toe heels also gave a nod to the dress's roots. Getty Images

The model dressed in Chopard jewelry for the event, complementing the silver hue of the dress with diamond earrings, a sparkling necklace and pear-shaped diamond rings. She let the pieces take center stage, styling her sleek updo with a deep, very 2000s side part. A layer of silver eyeshadow, sculpted cheeks and a nude lip completed her red carpet outfit. Getty Images

Hadid's Cannes fashion show, which comes two years after her last appearance at the star-studded film festival, proves she hasn't lost her touch. In addition to her Y2K number, other notable Cannes outfits include a very, very nude Saint Laurent dress and a buttery yellow minidress featuring the season's hottest colors.

