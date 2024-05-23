JLo's plunging ruffled dress with nothing underneath is fire





Jennifer Lopez is everywhere right away. Fresh off co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala and preparing to go on tour next month, the singer/actress/dancer/businesswoman/mogul (did we miss something??) also managed to find time to sneak in a press tour for her. new Netflix movie Atlas. We don't know much about the sci-fi action blockbuster, but you bet we'll be sitting down to watch it when it launches this Friday. [25 May]. Holiday plans are sorted! And while we wait, we'll be drooling over these photos of JLo on the red carpet at a fan event in Mexico City yesterday. [Tuesday 21 May]the last stage of Atlas promotion calendar. Jen stepped out in a white ruffled dress from Chlo's FW24 ready-to-wear collection. The floor-sweeping maxi dress features draped, finger-hiding long sleeves and a loose silhouette with the subtly sheer fabric completely covered in voluminous ruffles. It's a bohemian dream. However, JLo added major sex appeal to the dress by wearing it almost completely undone. Oh, and did we mention she was braless underneath? Seriously, she looks amazing. Hector Vivas//Getty Images The white micro shorts hidden under the dress's ruffles were the only thing keeping Jen from looking completely naked on the red carpet. She accessorized with nude platform sandals that had a '70s fashion vibe and diamond earrings that hung almost to her shoulders. Her hair was pulled back into a loose bun with a few face-framing tendrils in soft waves left aside to add to the bohemian vibe of the cut. Jennifer shared photos on Instagram and it's safe to say that the comments section was basically just fire emojis… But really, what else is there to say? We LOVE this look from Jen *so much*. Especially amid all the Ben Affleck divorce rumors. There's no better way to show the haters how little you care than to wow on a red carpet, IMO. Related Stories Mehera Bonner is a celebrity and entertainment writer who loves Bravo and Antiques crawl with the same enthusiasm, she was previously entertainment editor at Marie Claire and has been covering pop culture for over a decade. Alexandria Dale is a digital fashion editor at Cosmopolitan & . Covering everything from interesting things to know to the latest fashion news, there's nothing she loves more than finding a dupe of a must-have designer item. In addition to discovering new brands, she is passionate about setting trends that are definitely worth investing in. Having worked in fashion journalism for six years, she has experience across digital and print publications including Glamor and Ok!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a60869314/jennifer-lopez-red-carpet-no-bra-ruffled-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos