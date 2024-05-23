Kim Kardashian Addresses Anna Wintour Drama at Victoria Beckham Fashion Show

Even the Kardashians can't control traffic.

On Thursday's Season 5 premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner find themselves stuck in traffic heading to the Victoria Beckham show at Paris Fashion Week, which Kendall Jenner is entering.

“We are in this traffic jam. We know we're going to be late. We feel terrible,” Kris, 68, says in a confessional. “We don't know what else to do. It's like an entry route and an exit route. It’s stopped.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in “The Kardashians”. Hulu

The episode was filmed in September 2023 when reports requested that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was at the show and seated next to Kim, 43, once she arrived, was furious that the reality TV star was so late.

In the car, Kris asks Kim if she wants to text Beckham, 50, to tell him they're going to be late, but Kim shuts down the idea.

“I'm so nervous that we won't be able to make the show,” Kris told viewers. “I know how much this means to Kim, and Victoria and Kim are good friends. And Kendall is on the show.

Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour in “The Kardashians”.

The fashion show begins while the mother-daughter duo is still on their way, which stresses Kim out.

“The car ride took us an hour, so we're 20 minutes late to the show,” Kim explains in a confessional. “I'm not late like that. I really respect people's time and I feel really bad that we're late.

As they finally arrive at the event, Kim explains to viewers that she knows the incident will be misinterpreted by the media.

Kim Kardashian was late for the Victoria Beckham show at Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023. WWD via Getty Images

“I know what's going to happen and everyone starts with this story that has delayed the show for us. “Who do they think they are? This Anna was crazy. That we don't love each other,'” she said.

“On the contrary, I think we have to be very on time, early, but not give anyone a reason to say stupid things,” Kim adds.

Kim later sits right next to Wintour, 74, who greets the “American Horror Story” actress.

Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham at the Victoria Beckham show during Paris Fashion Week 2023. Getty Images for Victoria Beckham

In the episode, the fashion show started before Kim and Kris arrived.

At one point during the fashion show, Wintour, who was seated between Kim and David Beckham, appeared to stand up and move her seats, leading fans to speculate that the media executive didn't want to be next to her. Kim.

A photo from the Victoria Beckham show at Paris Fashion Week 2023. WWD via Getty Images

However, page six stop this rumor.

An insider said the two stars “I watched the whole show sitting next to each other and they were even photographed chatting when the media manager came out.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham at Paris Fashion Week 2023. WWD via Getty Images

Despite rumors of a feud between the two, Kim still landed an invite to Anna's annual Met Gala in New York City earlier this month.

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance.

