Fashion
Kim Kardashian Addresses Anna Wintour Drama at Victoria Beckham Fashion Show
Even the Kardashians can't control traffic.
On Thursday's Season 5 premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner find themselves stuck in traffic heading to the Victoria Beckham show at Paris Fashion Week, which Kendall Jenner is entering.
“We are in this traffic jam. We know we're going to be late. We feel terrible,” Kris, 68, says in a confessional. “We don't know what else to do. It's like an entry route and an exit route. It’s stopped.”
The episode was filmed in September 2023 when reports requested that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was at the show and seated next to Kim, 43, once she arrived, was furious that the reality TV star was so late.
In the car, Kris asks Kim if she wants to text Beckham, 50, to tell him they're going to be late, but Kim shuts down the idea.
“I'm so nervous that we won't be able to make the show,” Kris told viewers. “I know how much this means to Kim, and Victoria and Kim are good friends. And Kendall is on the show.
The fashion show begins while the mother-daughter duo is still on their way, which stresses Kim out.
“The car ride took us an hour, so we're 20 minutes late to the show,” Kim explains in a confessional. “I'm not late like that. I really respect people's time and I feel really bad that we're late.
As they finally arrive at the event, Kim explains to viewers that she knows the incident will be misinterpreted by the media.
“I know what's going to happen and everyone starts with this story that has delayed the show for us. “Who do they think they are? This Anna was crazy. That we don't love each other,'” she said.
“On the contrary, I think we have to be very on time, early, but not give anyone a reason to say stupid things,” Kim adds.
Kim later sits right next to Wintour, 74, who greets the “American Horror Story” actress.
In the episode, the fashion show started before Kim and Kris arrived.
At one point during the fashion show, Wintour, who was seated between Kim and David Beckham, appeared to stand up and move her seats, leading fans to speculate that the media executive didn't want to be next to her. Kim.
However, page six stop this rumor.
An insider said the two stars “I watched the whole show sitting next to each other and they were even photographed chatting when the media manager came out.
Despite rumors of a feud between the two, Kim still landed an invite to Anna's annual Met Gala in New York City earlier this month.
Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance.
New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at midnight ET.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/23/entertainment/kim-kardashian-addresses-anna-wintour-drama-at-victoria-beckham-fashion-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nine-year-old Sebatindira Africa's only hope in Europe
- Kim Kardashian Addresses Anna Wintour Drama at Victoria Beckham Fashion Show
- A Moncton man is charged after a stolen fuel truck crashed in Nova Scotia
- New 'Jurassic World' Movie Casts Rupert Friend in Lead Role
- New OPM Acting Director Defends Federal Telecommuting, Anti-Program F Regulations
- BJP seat won, Narendra Modi and stock market: Bernstein sees Nifty at 23,000 in election rally
- Why Joe Biden is rolling out the red carpet to the Kenyan leader
- 2 people arrested in minibike gang attack on 90210 actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood
- Brampton hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
- JLo's plunging ruffled dress with nothing underneath is fire
- Rise to the great challenges before you, Ambassador Nicholas Burns urges the HKS Class of 2024
- Survey highlights hygiene issues around smart device use in the kitchen