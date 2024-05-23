Catherine Deneuve, 80, impresses in a black crochet midi dress as the French cinema legend attends the Marcello Mio photocall in Cannes

Catherine Deneuve looked sensational as she led the stars attending Marcello Mio's photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old French actress and film producer wowed in a black crochet midi dress featuring flared sleeves and a ruffled hem.

Catherine – who plays herself in the French-Italian comedy – added inches to her figure with a pair of low block heels.

She stored her essentials in a pink Chanel flap bag and accessorized the sleek number with a gold bangle and gold chain bracelet.

The former model showcased her age-defying beauty by styling her blonde locks into voluminous waves and adorning a flawless makeup palette.

Director Christophe Honor, 54, cut a relaxed figure in a blue denim jacket and jeans and appeared to be in good spirits at the event.

He was also joined by Charo Mastroianni, 51, and Fabrice Luchini, 72, who sported smart, casual suits.

Hugh Skinner, 39, Benjamin Biolay, 51, and Melvil Poupaud, 51, also attended the photocall for the new hit film.

Meanwhile, Nicole Garcia, 78, cut an elegant figure in a navy and white striped shirt.

The actress teamed the ensemble with white flared pants and black loafers.

Marcello Mio is a 2024 French-Italian comedy film written and directed by Christophe Honor.

Over the course of the film, actress Chiara Mastroianni faces life in the shadow of her real father Marcello Mastroianni's legacy.

She plays a version of herself alongside her real mother, French actress Catherine.

The film follows actress Chiara and depicts her living as her father during the summer.

During the film, she dresses, talks, and breathes like him with such conviction that others begin calling her “Marcello.”

Marcello Mio had its world premiere on May 21 and its theatrical release by Ad Vitam Distribution was scheduled for the same day.

Cannes is the world's largest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the fascism-influenced Venice Film Festival.

It has been held every year since 1946, except in 1948 and 1950, when it was canceled due to lack of funds.

The festival is known for its carefully curated program of films that have won Oscars or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Cannes' top prize is the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, whose past winners include Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist and Parasite.

Jane Campion became the first director to win an award in 1993 with The Piano, followed by a gap of almost three decades until Julia Ducournau received the award for Titanium in 2021.

Nicole Garcia, 78, cut a stylish figure in a navy and white striped shirt before adding a pair of sleek black loafers

Fabrice Luchini, 72, cuts a smart-casual figure in a gray button-down jacket, white shirt and denim jeans

He and Christophe were also joined by Chiaro Mastroianni, 51 (center), who cut a chic figure in a navy pinstripe suit.

Hugh Skinner, 39, Benjamin Biolay, 51, and Melvil Poupaud, 51, also attended the photocall for the new hit film (Photo LR)

Justine Triet became only the third director to win the prize last year with Anatomy of a Fall.

There is also an honorary Palme d'Or, awarded in recognition of notable works, with past recipients including Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda and Clint Eastwood.

There are two honorary winners this year: George Lucas, famous for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” and Japanese animation legend Studio Ghibli, the first group to receive the award.

Other awards include the Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Short Film.

