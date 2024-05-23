Carrie Bradshaw Joins the Simone Rocha Traveling Dress Sorority





One thing HBO didn't have to deal with in the 2000s was 24-hour surveillance by paparazzi on film sets, much like those stationed in and around Manhattan to document every costume that Sarah Jessica Parker and her colleagues wore during the filming of the third. payment of And just like that…. (I've lost track of how many movies and TV shows I feel like I've seen even though I never watched them for that exact reason.) Chioma Nnadi at GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2023. Dave Bennett/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker on set And just like that At New York. James Devaney Chioma Nnadi at the launch of her first issue of British Vogue in March 2024. Dave Bennett/Getty Images That might explain why this season's cast started uploading their characters' outfits to Instagram: to take back control and bring marketing in-house. That means that while the exact premiere date hasn't even been announced yet, we've seen Sarah Jessica Parker dressed as a bewitched picnic table; Sarah Jessica Parker dressed as a presidential bride; and Sarah Jessica Parker in a rose-padded Simone Rocha dress. This particular design debuted in Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, where fresh flowers were grouped between layers of sheer tulle to evoke the idea of ​​bouquets thrown at ballerinas, and has since become a frequent presence on the carpet rouge and in magazine editorials. Think of it as this season's equivalent of the worn-out Miu Miu skirt or the dreaded Zara polka dot dress of 2019. Emily Carey at BritishVogueThe BAFTA TV evening with Netflix in May 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images Rosamund Pike attends the BAFTA Tea Party 2024 in January 2024. Gregg DeGuire Kristine Froseth at Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star evening in January 2024. Mike Marsland Billie Piper in the April issue of British Vogue. Olivia Arthur It was of course British. VogueIt was Chioma Nnadi who was first photographed in the dress whose fresh florals were replaced with practical silk iterations in November 2023. (Nnadi later wore a shorter iteration to launch her first issue as responsible for editorial content in March 2024.) And it was perhaps this initial approval that encouraged stylists Rosamund Pike, Kristine Froseth and Emily Careys to create Rocha's scented creations for various BAFTA events. Also see: Celeste and Bel Powley in the front row at the designers' couture and fall/winter 2024 presentations, and Billie Piper styled by Harry Lambert in the magazine's April issue. It is also proof that Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with fashion did not suffer the same fate as her romantic adventures, after all. Simone Rocha Off-white transparent long dress

