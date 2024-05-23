Prom dress gift prepares Newark girls for high school's biggest night

Register for Free Chalkbeat Newarks Newsletter to follow the city's public school system.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, inside the Hillsides Community Recreation Center, the sounds of basketballs dribbling across the court echoed from wall to wall and the smell of sneakers and rubber filled the air .

As the boys shouted at each other to pass the ball, the teenage girls and their mothers walked along the field until they reached a gray gate.

Behind this door, a small room had been transformed into a pop-up boutique where enthusiastic young girls searched for the perfect dress for one of the biggest evenings of their lives.

Their high school prom.

Inside, white curtains and draperies hung from the ceiling and a crystal chandelier hung in the middle of the room. Dozens of bright, shimmering evening gowns and cocktail dresses in shades of hot pink, emerald green, and sky blue hung on shelves next to a table full of jewelry.

This year's prom holds special meaning for this graduating class, which hasn't had a typical start to high school. Their first day of freshman year in fall 2020 was marked by uncertainty as the onset of COVID forced a virtual start for Newark schools. Many are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

Now, they're trading in their COVID masks and medical gloves for sparkly earrings, sparkly dresses, and formal gloves.

Miss Grand New Jersey Tiajah Elliott helps Central High School senior Jadaisha Hinton tie the back of her pale blue dress. (Jessie Gmez/Chalkbeat)

Jadaisha Hinton and her friend Nadiya Denis were among the girls browsing the shelves at the boutique run by the Prom Princess Project, which holds an annual dress competition for girls from Hillside and the surrounding area.

The week before, the two Central High School students couldn't decide on a dress even after trying on several at the store. Now the girls were in the community center bathroom trying on more dresses.

Jamilah Hinton, Jadaisha's mother, scrolled on her phone while she waited for her daughter and joked: I think they're going to pick something today.

Saying yes to the perfect prom dress isn't easy

Prom Princess Project is a decades-long project led by volunteers Hawaiian Thompson-Epps and Ember Lofton in partnership with the Systas 4 Systas Organization.

For the past 13 years, the duo has hosted a free, unique experience for girls looking for dresses for prom, graduation or eighth-grade promotions. The hope is to provide some financial assistance to families who may not be able to afford expenses related to these events, Thompson-Epps said. Last year, the pop-up shop welcomed about 100 girls and this year she's expecting about 150.

This is their moment, Thompson-Epps said. It's their time. How could we not help?

When Jadaisha and Nadiya returned to the boutique after putting on the dresses they had chosen, they were greeted with gasps and screams from the volunteers who eagerly ran alongside them to accessorize their outfits.

Central High School senior Nadiya Denis tries to decide between a pair of long, dangly earrings or sparkly studs. (Jessie Gmez/Chalkbeat)

I'm just excited to dance and have fun with my friends, Jadaisha said, as she took a second to admire the long, pale blue dress adorned with gold flowers she wore.

What is your shoe size? Lofton asked Jadaisha.

I don't know, I've never worn heels before, the girl replied.

Jadaisha's friend Nadiya stood next to her in a red satin dress as Lofton placed a frilly red fascinator hat on her head. The girls are going to their prom together on May 24 and said it was difficult finding the right dress, especially because they had never worn a prom dress before.

They fidgeted in their dresses and laughed at each other while taking selfies in the mirror.

It's tight, Jadaisha said, pulling her dress up over her chest.

You look good, said Nadiya, who modeled long evening gloves to match the vibrant color of her dress.

Miss Grand New Jersey Tiajah Elliott, who was there to do the girls' hair and teach them how to wear evening gowns, helped Nadiya try on different earrings before choosing the ones that hung down her neck.

Miss Grand New Jersey Tiajah Elliott helps Nadiya Denis try on different earrings. (Jessie Gmez/Chalkbeat)

It's a privilege to help these ladies find a prom dress, especially because I graduated in 2020 and wasn't able to go to prom, Elliott said, as she learned about the girls to sit and stand in their dresses.

A few minutes later, Amyah Bowens and her mother, Shantay Bowens, walked through the gray door. Everyone applauded them and greeted them with hugs. Amyah, a final-year student at the Newark School of Global Studies, said she had also been there the week before and tried on about a dozen dresses.

She originally wanted an off-the-shoulder dress with a high side slit, but it felt weird when I tried it on.

This time around, Amyah tried on a red backless dress which she paired with a white lace fascinator and a long necklace that draped her chest. When she looked in the mirror, she was stunned.

She laughed sheepishly after Thompson-Epps, who suggested she try on the dress, complimented her outfit:

It's elegant, classic, says the teenager. That's what I wanted.

Amyah's mother, Shantay, stood in the back, admiring her daughter and holding back tears. She had promised not to cry until her prom toast on June 18. Amyah will be heading to Long Island University in the fall, Bowen said, something I'm not ready to think about yet.

Amyah Bowens, a senior at the School of Global Studies in Newark, shares a cup of Arizona iced tea with Miss Grand New Jersey Tiajah Elliott. (Jessie Gmez/Chalkbeat)

Teenagers practice prom etiquette at tea time

After saying yes to the dress, Jadaisha and Nadiya sat at a small table in the back of the room for tea time, as one of the volunteers called as part of the Prom Princess Projects mission aimed at helping teens workout while sitting in their dress and feel great. comfortable in evening wear.

Denis took off his evening gloves to retrieve his cup of Arizona iced tea. Jadaisha laughed as her long braids fell over the back of her chair.

Friends Jadaisha Hinton and Nadiya Denis laugh as they sip their teatime drinks. (Jessie Gmez/Chalkbeat)

I'm so glad you ladies picked out your perfect dresses, said Elliott, who wore a sparkling tiara and her Miss Grand New Jersey sash and chatted with the teens about their plans to attend Essex County College after obtaining their diploma.

Then Jadaisha and Nadiya took off their dresses and put back on their school uniforms consisting of white polo shirts and khaki pants. They put their dresses in plastic garment bags and said goodbye to the volunteers.

As they gathered their belongings, Jadaisha's mother thanked Thompson-Epps: Now all we have to do is get him some Spanx, do his nails and we were set.

