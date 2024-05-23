Fever launches new indigenous dress





West Coast Fever have launched their 2024 Indigenous kit ahead of the Suncorp Super Netballs First Nations round this weekend.



During the off-season the club engaged contemporary Aboriginal artist Jilalga Murray of Jilalga Designs to create a new Aboriginal artwork for West Coast Fever titled Fever Spirit. This year's Aboriginal dress and bibs feature the middle section of the artwork that takes us on an exciting journey, traversing the terrain carrying our hopes, overcoming challenges, running together chasing our dreams in our quest to be the best, with our fever. family next to us. The artwork is also depicted on the side panels of Fevers' home and away dress. This weekend's home First Nations round match against the Melbourne Vixens will also feature a live Welcome to Country featuring participants from the Shooting Stars. Shooting Stars is an initiative of Glass Jar Australia, which empowers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and women in Western and South Australia to make informed choices about their educational and career paths, helping them reach for the stars. West Coast Fever captain Jess Anstiss said the club was extremely proud of its connections with First Nations people and the Shooting Stars program, now entering its ninth year. Our club and players feel honored to have First Nations artist Jilalga Murray developing the Spirit of the Fever artwork which not only tells the story of the Fever playing group and club, but also of our fans of the Green Army and our intertwined connection with each other and our community, including the Shooting Stars program, Anstiss said. We are incredibly proud to wear the artwork not only on our Indigenous kit for the First Nations round, but also that it has been incorporated into our home and away kits and media polo shirts . Netball WA and West Coast Fever continue to work in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander space and truly lead our ATSI Pathway programs, which help to increase participation in netball as well as identify the next generation of talent. Discover indigenous artwork at West Coast Fever

