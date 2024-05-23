Model accuses Diddy of vulgar acts and claims she saved unwashed clothes from nights of assault for two decades





Legal challenges continue to intensify for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces serious new allegations in a new lawsuit filed by Georgia model and television star Crystal McKinney. The model claims she kept her unwashed clothes from the night he allegedly attacked her wrapped in a plastic bag for more than two decades. (FILES) American producer and musician Sean “Diddy” Combs poses with the Global Icon Award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, September 12, 2023. (AFP) Model files new accusations against Diddy in lawsuit Crystal McKinney's lawsuit details harrowing allegations, accusing Diddy of sexual assault and emotional abuse. She claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs in 2003. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! In Crystal's lawsuit, at the age of 22, McKinney was invited by a fashion designer to a New York Men's Fashion Week event, with the promise of meeting Sean “Diddy” Combs. She was told that this connection could potentially advance her modeling career. The designer selected her outfit and styled her appearance to make sure she caught Combs' eye. At the event, held at Cipriani Downtown, Diddy complimented her appearance and promised to help her advance her career. He then invited her to visit his studio later that night. McKinney arrived at Combs' studio, reassured by the presence of the others. However, the environment quickly became unsettling when he was offered a joint containing an unknown substance. Despite her initial resistance, she was pressured to use more alcohol and marijuana. Feeling increasingly drunk, she was led to the bathroom by Combs, where he forcibly kissed her and then forced her to perform oral sex. Overwhelmed and disoriented, McKinney eventually lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi headed to the designer's apartment. According to Crystal, Diddy also resorted to intimidation tactics, leveraging his powerful connections in the music industry to silence her. Soon after, his career declined. These allegations add to a growing list of accusations against Diddy. Late last year, his ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse, including forcing her to perform sex acts with prostitutes. Although Diddy settled Cassie's case out of court, it opened the floodgates for other victims. In response to these growing accusations, Diddy publicly denied any wrongdoing. He declared: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Over the past few weeks, I have sat in silence and watched as people attempted to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Disgusting allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick paycheck.

