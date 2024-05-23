Indianapolis Men's Choir Raises Funds for Indiana Youth Group – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indianapolis Traffic





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Men's Choir is set to host its annual IMC Gives Back concert. IMC is dedicating this year's concert to the Indiana Youth Group. The concert will feature several different styles of music from several different time periods. IMC is now in its 34th season. The leaders chose IYG because they share similar missions. The Indianapolis Men's Choir finds it imperative to give back to the community that supports us every step of the way. The third annual IMC Gives Back is a benefit concert designed to do just that. All proceeds from this concert will benefit a unique nonprofit organization that provides essential resources and services to the greater Indianapolis area. This year's winner is the Indiana Youth Group. IYG creates safer spaces to foster community and offers programs that empower LGBTQ+ youth and magnify their voices. PERFORMANCE DETAILS Sunday June 2: 3 p.m.

Tickets: $15 + $2 service fee/ticket Doors open 45 minutes before show time.

All seats are general admission – printed or digital tickets are required for each ticket holder; no tickets will be kept at the box office.

Online ticket sales remain open until the start of the show; The on-site box office opens 1 hour before the show, but we encourage additional ticket purchases to be made online.

The IMC makes every effort to ensure accessibility to all its shows and events. If you need specific accommodations due to a disability or otherwise, please email [email protected] TICKET POLICIES

For more information regarding exchanges, transferring your tickets to another party, ticket donations, and account credits, please email [email protected]. Please note that there are no refunds for tickets unless the show is canceled. The show will not be canceled unless emergency travel notification from local law enforcement is received for the day of the show. All ticket sales are final, no refunds will be given.

